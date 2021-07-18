Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 18 July

#2 Silent Poet - Woodbine R7 (21:17)

Silent Poet has a good record at this track, and shaped as though he would improve for the run on his return over course and distance last month. If back to anywhere near his best he should take plenty of beating. Last-time-out winner Avie's Flatter looks the obvious danger.

#3 Taos - Woodbine R8 (21:50)

Taos is a solid performer who is entitled to strip fitter for his recent return to action. He weakened out of proceedings as though he needed the run and his claims are clear to see on these terms. Corduroy Road generally pays his way at this venue before and should also go close.

#10 Grazely - Woodbine R10 (22:56)

This doesn't look the strongest race of its type and it may to side with Grazely, who wasn't at his best when last seen over course and distance eight months ago, but the pick of his form makes him the one to beat. First-time blinkers may also sharpen him up. Strike A Beat pulled well clear of the remainder last time and is also respected.

