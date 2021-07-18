To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 18 July

US racing
Timeform focus on the action at Woodbine

Timeform pick out the three best bets from Woodbine on Sunday.

"If back to anywhere near his best he should take plenty of beating..."

Timeform on Silent Poet

#2 Silent Poet - Woodbine R7 (21:17)

Silent Poet has a good record at this track, and shaped as though he would improve for the run on his return over course and distance last month. If back to anywhere near his best he should take plenty of beating. Last-time-out winner Avie's Flatter looks the obvious danger.

#3 Taos - Woodbine R8 (21:50)

Taos is a solid performer who is entitled to strip fitter for his recent return to action. He weakened out of proceedings as though he needed the run and his claims are clear to see on these terms. Corduroy Road generally pays his way at this venue before and should also go close.

#10 Grazely - Woodbine R10 (22:56)

This doesn't look the strongest race of its type and it may to side with Grazely, who wasn't at his best when last seen over course and distance eight months ago, but the pick of his form makes him the one to beat. First-time blinkers may also sharpen him up. Strike A Beat pulled well clear of the remainder last time and is also respected.

Recommended bets

#2 Silent Poet - Woodbine R7 (21:17)
#3 Taos - Woodbine R8 (21:50)
#10 Grazely - Woodbine R10 (22:56)

Woodbine (US) 18th Jul (R7 7f Stks)

Show Hide

Sunday 18 July, 9.17pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Avies Flatter
Silent Poet
Olympic Runner
Tap It To Win
Proven Strategies
Grays Fable
Chuck Willis
Eskiminzin
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Woodbine (US) 18th Jul (R8 1m Claim)

Show Hide

Sunday 18 July, 9.50pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Corduroy Road
Money Ride
Taos
Desolator
Lapochka
Carmenootz
Coleyville
Threshold
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Woodbine (US) 18th Jul (R10 1m1f Mdn Claim)

Show Hide

Sunday 18 July, 10.56pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Siakam
Letat
Jmr Pure Sensation
Flex
Artie My Boy
Strike A Beat
Final Eclipse
Summer Load
Lil Bit Gangsta
Grazely
Liars Club
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

