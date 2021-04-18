Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 18 April

#6 Camellia Gal - Keeneland R5 (20:18)

Camellia Gal has been in excellent form at Gulfstream in recent months, winning back-to-back races in December and running at least as well in defeat to finish placed both starts since. This looks a good race on paper, but Camellia Gal has an excellent attitude, and the level of her form makes her the one to beat switched to Keeneland. My Candy Girl is another to take very seriously on first start for a new stable.

#1 Alfie Solomons - Keeneland R6 (20:51)

Alfie Solomons has mixed it in some good company so far in his career and looks most interesting here on the back of an eight-month break. He wasn't beaten far in stakes company when last seen at Presque Isle Downs and looks the clear pick at the weights in claiming company. Shippingport is on his way back to form judged on his latest efforts and appeals most of the remainder.

#5 Sovereign Change - Keeneeland R8 (21:57)

Sovereign Change has shown clear signs of ability in three starts so far this year, and is probably best not judged on his latest start at Oaklawn Park where he stopped very quickly. His previous second-place finish at Fair Grounds reads well in this field, and the booking of Luis Saez, who rides this track very well, catches the eye. Scary Larry hails from a yard that has been in good order for some time now and could well emerge as best of the remainder.

