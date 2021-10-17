Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 17 October

Guileful (Woodbine R5, 20:02 BST) was out of her depth when down the field in the Grade 1 Natalma Stakes over this course and distance last time, but she looks to hold standout claims now back in calmer waters. She finished a good second in a similar event here in August and a repeat of that effort might be good enough to see her get off the mark. Menagerie and Spooky Spice can battle it out for the minor honours.

Town Cruise (Woodbine R10, 22:44 BST) has won three of his last four starts and he showed borderline very smart form when landing the Grade 1 Woodbine Mile at this course last time. This represents a significant drop in trip, but he seems versatile in that regard and should mount a bold bid despite having to concede weight to each of his nine rivals. Admiralty Pier and Olympic Runner are others who might have a say in proceedings.

Wide Awake (Woodbine R11, 23:16 BST) has shaped as if still in good form since recording her latest success on the turf here in June, hitting the frame in each of her three subsequent outings. She was beaten only two lengths into third last time and there is no reason why she shouldn't be right in the mix once again now back on an artificial surface. Our Ticket is feared most ahead of Let's Have Fun.

