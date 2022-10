Sun Chariot Stakes

14:42 Newmarket, Saturday

Live on ITV4

1. Lights On (Sir Michael Stoute/ Richard Kingscote)

Three-time winner last year, including Pontefract listed race in July. Better than ever when landing Sandown Group 2 on return but hasn't gone on from that at the highest level since, though reared leaving stalls in the Matron three weeks ago.

2. Mrs Fitzherbert (Hughie Morrison/ David Egan)

Picked up where she left off in 2021 with victory in Goodwood listed race in April. Had excuses at Epsom next time and has got back on track since, winning Group 3 at Chantilly a fortnight ago. Faces stiff task up in grade.

3. Saffron Beach (Jane Chapple-Hyam/ William Buick)

Ended 2021 with success in this corresponding race and as good as ever this term, adding another Group 1 win in the Prix Rothschild. Lost little in defeat in Matron Stakes last time. Can make bold bid to defend her title.

No. 3 (1) Saffron Beach (Ire) SBK 13/8 EXC 2.72 Trainer: Jane Chapple-Hyam

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

4. By All Means (Mario Baratti/ Simon Planque)

Useful performer in France, winning three of her first four starts including listed race at Chantilly in July. Ran well when beaten a neck by Oscula in Group 3 at Deauville in August, but looks up against it in this company.

5. Fonteyn (Kevin Ryan/ Neil Callan)

Has shown improved form this year, narrow winner of listed event at York in May before finishing fourth in the Nassau despite racing freely upped in distance. However, not quite so good at Sandown over this trip last time.

6. Grande Dame (John & Thady Gosden/ Jamie Spencer)

Won on debut at Ascot before only losing out to Fonteyn in York listed race next time. Had tough ask at Royal Ascot but has resumed progress at Sandown last two starts, runner-up in Group 3 on latest. May have more to offer.

7. Homeless Songs (Dermot Weld/ Chris Hayes)

Built on her successful return in the Guineas Trial with a most impressive display in the Irish 1000 Guineas itself. Unable to reproduce that form in the Matron Stakes after four months off but expected to fare a lot better in first-time tongue tie now. Leading claims.

No. 7 (4) Homeless Songs (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.2 Trainer: D. K. Weld, Ireland

Jockey: C. D. Hayes

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

8. Laurel (John & Thady Gosden/ Robert Havlin)

Created very good impression when making winning debut at Newmarket and again looked something out of the ordinary when defying a penalty at Kempton 10 days ago. Well worth her place at this level.

No. 8 (7) Laurel SBK 7/1 EXC 8.4 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Robert Havlin

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

9. Prosperous Voyage (Ralph Beckett/ Rob Hornby)

Finished in the frame all six starts as a two-year-old and progressed again when runner-up in the 1000 Guineas. Caused an upset when landing the Falmouth Stakes in July, but below-par at Deauville last time. Could bounce back here.