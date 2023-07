NAP

Stratford - 15:25 - Back The Galahad Kid

No. 5 The Galahad Kid (Ire) SBK 2/5 EXC 1.64 Trainer: Fergal O'Brien

Jockey: Paddy Brennan

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: -

The Galahad Kid was a winner in points and he won both of his starts in bumpers last summer. He started odds-on for his hurdling debut on his return from 10 months off at Southwell 20 days ago and he did very little wrong in the race itself, travelling well and jumping adequately, but he was just unable to contain a fairly useful recruit from the Flat.

He wasn't given a hard time on that occasion, either, and he seems sure to come on for that effort both experience and fitness-wise. The Galahad Kid sets a good standard on form and should take all the beating provided none of the hurdling newcomers prove above average.

NEXT BEST

Stratford - 16:35 - Back Jet of Dreams

No. 2 Jet Of Dreams (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 3 Trainer: Warren Greatrex

Jockey: Jonjo O'Neill Jr.

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 11lbs

OR: 93

Jet of Dreams is yet to win under Rules, but he was a winner on his sole start in points, and ran to a fair level during his short time over hurdles.

His future almost certainly lies over fences, though, and he shaped with promise on his debut in this sphere when runner-up at Southwell last month. That was also his handicap debut and he went through the race in the shape of a horse on a good mark, plugging on to take second place in the closing stages. The step up to two and a half miles will be in his favour and he has more potential than most in this field.