NAP

Luna Dora - 15:45 Stratford

Luna Dora returned from five months off with an impressive victory at Fakenham last time, impressing with how quickly she got back on an even keel after a bad mistake at the fifth. She was still on the bridle when hitting the front after three out and from there she gradually drew clear to land the spoils by seven and a half lengths.

The manner of that win suggests she was full value for a 7 lb rise and she tops the field on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings despite being another 2 lb out of the handicap.

Crucially, Luna Dora has improved with every run in handicaps and it's not out of the question that she may yet have more to offer, so another big run seems assured in her follow-up bid.

No. 7 Luna Dora SBK 85/40 EXC 3.25 Trainer: Tom Symonds

Jockey: Ben Poste

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 0lbs

OR: 84

NEXT BEST

Three Macks - 14:15 Stratford

Three Macks progressed further when filling the runner-up spot on her latest outing at Market Rasen, racing clear of the field for a long way before being headed in the final 100 yards.

She was still beaten less than three lengths at the line and that form is better than anything her 10 rivals here have achieved in what looks just an ordinary heat.

Trained by Charlie Longsdon, who has his team in good nick (68% of horses running to form), Three Macks rates a very solid selection to open her account over hurdles at the fourth attempt.

No. 11 Three Macks (Ire) SBK 11/10 EXC 2.64 Trainer: Charlie Longsdon

Jockey: Cian Chester

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 10lbs

OR: -

EACH-WAY

Galop du Bosc - 16:15 Stratford

Galop du Bosc made it no further than the second fence when falling at Newton Abbot a couple of weeks ago, but the fact he's out again this quickly suggests he's shown no ill effects from that tumble and it could be worth giving him another chance.

On his previous start he filled the runner-up spot at Chepstow and that form has worked out really well with the winner, third, fourth and sixth all winning next time.

Galop du Bosc can line up from the same mark today and looks overpriced if arriving here on a going day, for all that consistency isn't his strong suit.