Stewards' Cup

15:20 Goodwood, Saturday

Live on ITV

1. Chil Chil (Andrew Balding/ Harry Davies (5))

Third in Haydock Sprint Cup in a good 2021 campaign. Shaped as if needing the run after 10 months off when eighth in the Hackwood Stakes at Newbury two weeks ago. Sure to build on that so she's no forlorn hope for her in-form yard.

2. Justanotherbottle (Kevin Ryan/ Kevin Stott)

Scored with a bit up his sleeve at Ripon in June but was a below-par fifth in a listed race at York three weeks ago. Very useful at his best and a former runner-up in this contest so no surprise to see him bounce back.

3. Great Ambassador (Ed Walker/ Saffie Osborne (3))

One of the most progressive sprinters of last season (won three times and also third in this event). Only twice raced this term but not disgraced when seventh in the Hackwood Stakes at Newbury and well in the mix if, as expected. building on that run.

4. Coachello (John McConnell/ Donagh O'Connor)

Smart ex-French sprinter who scored three times in 2021, including a listed race at Longchamp and aconditions event at Deauville. Off seven months ahead of his yard debut and this is no easy return.

5. Mr Wagyu (John Quinn/ Jason Hart)

Most likeable sprinter who arrives better than ever after landing a 17-runner handicap at the Curragh a fortnight ago. C&D winner too so he's firmly in the picture despite having a career-high mark to overcome.

No. 5 (20) Mr Wagyu (Ire) SBK 7/1 EXC 10.5 Trainer: John Quinn

Jockey: Jason Hart

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 106

6. Lampang (Tim Easterby/ David Allan)

Gelded and in fine form this term, bagging six-furlong handicaps at Ayr and Pontefract. Not taken lightly under a 6 lb penalty.

7. Saint Lawrence (Roger Varian/ Jack Mitchell)

Winless since 2020 but he's been largely running well this term. Faced a stiff task in Hackwood Stakes at Newbury two weeks ago and no forlorn hope here with his yard going really well.

8. Commanche Falls (Michael Dods/ Connor Beasley)

Capped a fine 2021 with success in this event. Returned with an excellent Doncaster second but unseated his rider at the start in the Wokingham at Royal Ascot. No surprise to see him bounce back.

No. 8 (19) Commanche Falls SBK 20/1 EXC 25 Trainer: Michael Dods

Jockey: Connor Beasley

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 103

9. Makanah (Julie Camacho/ Paul Mulrennan)

Has been running really well without winning this season, fourth in a listed race at York three weeks ago. Needs considering back in handicap company.

10. Method (Freddie & Martyn Meade/ Rob Hornby)

Smart performer who was a creditable third in a five-furlong Group 3 at Sandown four weeks ago. Raced too freely when last in the Hackwood Stakes at Newbury two weeks ago so needs to get back on track on his handicap debut.

11. Batwan (Nicholas Caullery/ Hayley Turner)

Dual six-furlong winner at Meydan in the winter and he posted a good second to Garrus in the Prix de Ris-Orangis at Deauville three weeks ago. French challenger can't be totally dismissed.

12. Popmaster (Ed Walker/ Tom Marquand)

Dual six-furlong winner last season who comes here on the back of an excellent second in the Wokingham at Royal Ascot. Must enter calculations despite a 3 lb rise.

13. Regional (Ed Bethell/ Ryan Moore)

Low-mileage four-year-old who showed himself to be better than ever when a running-on second in a five-furlong handicap at Doncaster four weeks ago. This return to six furlongs is a plus and he's a player off an unchanged mark with Ryan Moore now up.

No. 13 (27) Regional SBK 15/2 EXC 11.5 Trainer: Edward Bethell

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 100

14. Tabdeed (Archie Watson/ Hollie Doyle)

It's now 11 runs since his last win in 2020 but he wasn't ideally placed when tenth in a five-furlong handicap at Ascot three weeks ago. Not totally dismissed.

15. Gulliver (David O'Meara/ Martin Harley)

Runner-up in this contest 12 months ago but was the last finisher when headgear was refitted in the Wokingham at Royal Ascot last time. Sort to bounce back.

16. Summerghand (David O'Meara/ Jason Watson)

Smart sprinter who has got right back on song of late, finishing a very good fifth in the Wokingham at Royal Ascot. Took this event in 2020 and he's weighted to go close again.

No. 16 (10) Summerghand (Ire) SBK 12/1 EXC 15.5 Trainer: David O'Meara

Jockey: Jason Watson

Age: 8

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 100

17. Inver Park (George Boughey/ Ben Curtis)

Thriving for his current yard and he completed his hat-trick in Buckingham Palace Handicap at Royal Ascot over seven furlongs. Up another 4 lb and down in trip but he still merits consideration.

18. First Folio (James Ferguson/ Daniel Muscutt)

Dual six-furlong winner at York last season and he arrives as good as ever, finishing sixth in the Wokingham at Royal Ascot last month. Not ruled out eased 1 lb and in first-time cheekpieces.

19. Whenthedealinsdone (Roger Teal/ Neil Callan)

Two-time five-furlong handicap winner last summer who had no luck in running when seventh at Ascot three weeks ago. Firmly in the picture off the same mark.

20. Good Eye (Jessica Long/ Ray Dawson)

Useful Swedish sprinter who scored at Baden-Baden in May. Only ninth in Prix de Ris-Orangis at Deauville since so needs to get back on track.

21. Rathbone (Kevin Ryan/ Oisin McSweeney (5))

Right back on song of late, swooping late to land a six-furlong Hamilton handicap two weeks ago. Weighted to go well under a 6 lb penalty.

22. Typhoon Ten (Richard Hannon/ Pat Dobbs)

Dual winner at Lingfield last August but has been off since beating only one home in the Ayr Silver Cup the following month. This is no easy comeback.

23. Annaf (Michael Appleby/ Jim Crowley)

Useful colt who scored twice on the all-weather at Newcastle before taking his form up a notch when second in the Chipchase Stakes back there last month. Not discounted if translating that form back to turf.

No. 23 (5) Annaf (Ire) SBK 20/1 EXC 23 Trainer: Michael Appleby

Jockey: Jim Crowley

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: 101

24. Tinto (Michael Dods/ David Probert)

Has been in excellent form for his current yard this term, scoring twice before finishing third at Ripon last month. Considered for last year's winning yard.

25. Raatea (Julie Camacho/ Sean Levey)

Resumed winning ways with a career best in a six-furlong handicap at Newcastle last month, forging clear. Bit more is needed off a 6 lb higher mark here, though.

26. Above (Stuart Williams/ Marco Ghiani)

Useful sprinter who comes here on the back of good fourth in a six-furlong handicap at Chelmsford four weeks ago. Can race off a 4 lb lower mark so he can't be totally dismissed.

27. Able Kane (Rod Millman/ Trevor Whelan)

Got back to winning ways in a seven-furlong handicap at Ffos Las but he beat only one at Nottingham two weeks ago. Others appeal more.

28. Zargun (Scott Dixon/ John Egan)

Excellent York second in May but that remains his standout effort this season. Others are much preferred.