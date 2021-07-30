Stewards' Cup: Timeform's runner-by-runner guide

Stewards' Cup

15:40 Goodwood, Saturday

Live on ITV

1. Chil Chil (NON RUNNER)

2. Summerghand (David O'Meara/ Daniel Tudhope)

Defied top weight to land this last year following his near-miss in the Wokingham and he has added a couple more valuable six-furlong prizes to his tally this term. Well held in Group 1s of late but this is more his bag.

3. Danzeno (Mick Appleby/ Ray Dawson (3))

Smart veteran having only his second go in this (not beaten far from a poor position in 2017) and landed a small-field event at Haydock earlier this month from Lampang and Meraas. Easy to excuse his Ascot run.

4. Punchbowl Flyer (Eve Johnson Houghton/ Charles Bishop)

Smart and progressive sprinter, particularly effective when the mud is flying, and has won three of his last four starts (first home on the 'wrong' side in the Wokingham). Penalised for Windsor win.

5. Mr Lupton (Richard Fahey/ Paul Hanagan)

Well held in this a year ago but largely performed well in top-end handicaps in the second half of 2020, including a win at the Curragh. Back to form with a win over six furlongs at York but he made no impact in the Wokingham.

6. Ejtilaab (Charlie Fellowes/ David Egan)

Has progressed again this term, winning well-run six-furlong handicaps at Epsom and Newcastle last month. Up 8 lb and has since left Ian Williams but has joined another very capable yard.

No. 6 (25) Ejtilaab (Ire) SBK 14/1 EXC 16.5 Trainer: Charlie Fellowes

Jockey: David Egan

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 104

7. Lampang (Tim Easterby/ James Sullivan)

Dispelled a poor effort at Doncaster when finding extra to score over six furlongs at Hamilton. Not seen to best effect drawn on 'wrong' side in Wokingham and since finished a neck second to Danzeno.

8. Motagally (Charlie Hills/ Jim Crowley)

Did well upon blinkers being fitted, winning four handicaps in the space of a year. Application not so good with the headgear left off both runs this term and surprising they are not refitted.

9. Commanche Falls (Michael Dods/ Connor Beasley)

Building up a cracking strike rate, getting up late when recording his third win of the year in the Scottish Stewards' Cup handicap at Hamilton. Well cut out for the demands of a race like this.

10. Meraas (Mark Johnston/ Ryan Moore)

Sent off 11/2 for this a year ago on the back of his Hamilton win and gave a very good account of himself, no extra only late on. Struggled to recapture form since but this has probably been his target.

11. Hey Jonesy (Kevin Ryan/ Megan Nicholls)

Not straightforward and more bad runs than good since last summer's Wokingham victory (sixth this year) when sporting first-time blinkers. Well held in this last year and others are more convincing.

12. Ostilio (Paul Midgley/ Luke Morris)

Smart performer for Simon Crisford and landed a seven-furlong listed race on heavy ground at Redcar in October on his final start for the yard. He has made little impact in six starts for present connections, however, and needs to bounce back in a major way.

13. Hurricane Ivor (William Haggas/ Tom Marquand)

Big improver for this yard since arriving from France. Stepped up on his Sandown victory (dead-heated) with an excellent second to Significantly at Ascot three weeks ago, thrashing those on his side.

No. 13 (18) Hurricane Ivor (Ire) SBK 6/1 EXC 8.2 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 100

14. Gulliver (David O'Meara/ Adam Kirby)

Regular in high-end handicaps, having his third crack at this. No impact at York seven days ago so others arrive in better heart.

15. Fresh (James Fanshawe/ Kieran Shoemark)

Has done well in big-field six-furlong Ascot handicaps with a tongue tie fitted, getting up close home on second run back in May and beaten just a neck by Rohaan in the Wokingham. A 3 lb rise is perfectly fair.

16. Chiefofchiefs (Charlie Fellowes/ Jamie Spencer)

Has held his form well since winning the one-off consolation for the Wokingham at Royal Ascot last year, placed behind Rohaan and Fresh in the main event itself back there last month. Runs off the same mark here.

17. Bielsa (Kevin Ryan/ Oisin Murphy)

Proved a disappointment last season but has been much better in 2021, twice finishing second in six-furlong handicaps, edged out by Punchbowl Flyer at Haydock in May. Didn't stay seven furlongs in the Buckingham Palace.

18. Desert Safari (Mark Johnston/ Joe Fanning)

In good form earlier this season, striking at Kempton in April and over five furlongs here in May. Back from a lull when third at this venue over the minimum trip a fortnight ago and he's effective over six furlongs.

19. Zarzyni (David Baron/ Jason Hart)

Ex-Irish four-year-old who shaped well a couple of times for this yard before getting it right at Redcar a fortnight ago. Carries a 6 lb penalty but big-field handicap scenario will suit him, so he is shortlisted.

20. Count Otto (Amanda Perrett/ Sean Levey)

A six-furlong win at Newmarket in April was his fourth of 2021 but he suddenly has a bit to prove following a trio of heavy defeats, most recently in the Bunbury Cup.

21. Great Ambassador (Ed Walker/ William Buick)

Lightly raced but has continued to improve for his new trainer, winning a six-furlong Kempton handicap on his return then running well behind Chil Chil at Newmarket despite not being seen to best effect.

No. 21 (7) Great Ambassador SBK 15/2 EXC 9.2 Trainer: Ed Walker

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 10lbs

OR: 96

22. Total Commitment (Simon Hodgson/ William Carver (5))

More prolific on the all-weather than turf but is clearly equally as effective on grass, as he showcased when third in a big-field handicap at Ascot in May. Reliable operator but others possess more scope.

23. Zargun (Scott Dixon/ Kieran Schofield (5))

Useful gelding but it's now 22 runs since his last win in 2019. Easing in the weights and he wasn't seen to best effect in a five-furlong course handicap on Tuesday. Also out of depth here in Group 2 on Friday.

24. Tinto (Amanda Perrett/ Marco Ghiani)

Mid-field in this last year and his losing run stretches over two years. Wasn't seen to best effect on a flank at Ascot but others possess more appealing profiles.

25. Atalanta's Boy (David Menuisier/ Thomas Greatrex (3))

Well prepared to make a winning reappearance for the second season in a row over C&D in April. Talented, but a law unto himself at the start, getting it badly wrong both outings since.

26. Major Jumbo (Kevin Ryan/ Josephine Gordon)

Winless since 2019 but he got back on track in refitted blinkers when third of 14 to Ejtilaab in a six-furlong handicap at Newcastle. Did too much too soon at Ascot and this track may be more suitable.

27. Barbill (Mick Channon/ John Egan)

Heavy defeat in this a year ago was flanked by victories but lightly raced and has little to shout about since.

28. Justanotherbottle (Kevin Ryan/ Shane Gray)

Found plenty when signing off last year in the ideal fashion at Catterick. Was a bit of an eye-catcher at Newcastle and has been eased 2 lb but it is easier to construct a case for others.