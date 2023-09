Timeform's guide to the St Leger

St Leger Stakes

15:35 Doncaster, Saturday

Live on ITV

1. Alexandroupolis (Aidan O'Brien/ Sean Levey)

Taking debut winner in the autumn but hasn't advanced his form as perhaps expected both starts this year, albeit he wasn't seen to best effect when sixth in the Vinnie Roe Stakes on his return from nearly five months off 23 days ago. Retains potential but this is a big ask.

2. Arrest (John & Thady Gosden/ Frankie Dettori)

Finished runner-up in a French Group 1 on his final start at two and landed the Chester Vase in May on his reappearance (both efforts on heavy ground). Wasn't in the same form on a firmer surface in the Derby at Epsom and King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot but having been dropped in class on easier ground he responded well to a positive ride to win the Geoffrey Freer Stakes at Newbury last month.

3. Chesspiece (Simon & Ed Crisford/ James Doyle)

Purchased by Godolphin after registering a taking handicap win at York and then ran well when third to Gregory in the Queen's Vase over a mile and three-quarters at Royal Ascot. Won a listed race at Hamilton on his penultimate start and looked ready for a return to this sort of trip when second to Desert Hero in the Gordon Stakes over a mile and a half at Goodwood last month.

4. Continuous (Aidan O'Brien/ Ryan Moore)

No. 4 (2) Continuous (Jpn) SBK 11/4 EXC 3.9 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: -

Looked smart when winning both starts at two and posted an encouraging return when dead-heating for third in the Dante at York. Couldn't match King of Steel's finishing kick when runner-up in a steadily-run King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot but took his form to a whole new level when a decisive winner of the Great Voltigeur Stakes at York last month, appreciating the stronger gallop. That is the best form on offer and this trip may well unlock more.

5. Denmark (Aidan O'Brien/ Daniel Tudhope)

Has yet to add to his debut success last summer but has been quietly progressive in three starts at up to a mile and three-quarters this term. Looked a tricky ride in handicap company at Haydock last time, though, and he's hard to make a case for at this level.

6. Desert Hero (William Haggas/ Tom Marquand)

Produced a smart performance when winning the traditionally very strong King George V Stakes (Handicap) at Royal Ascot in June and then showed a good turn for foot to get out of a tricky position and win the Gordon Stakes at Goodwood. He may not have reached his limit.

7. Gregory (John & Thady Gosden/ Kieran Shoemark)

No. 7 (3) Gregory SBK 4/1 EXC 6 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Kieran Shoemark

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: -

Confirmed positive debut impression when landing a listed race at Goodwood and found bundles for pressure when maintaining his unbeaten record in the Queen's Vase at Royal Ascot. Was turned over by Continuous when carrying a penalty in the Great Voltigeur but the return to this trip is very much in his favour.

8. Middle Earth (John & Thady Gosden/ Oisin Murphy)

Finished runner-up on his first two starts and then battled well to beat a promising rival in a Newmarket novice in July. Found another jolt of improvement when cashing in on a lenient mark in the Melrose Handicap over a mile and three-quarters last time and he's clearly a three-year-old stayer on the up.

9. Tower of London (Aidan O'Brien/ Jim Crowley)

Form has taken off since stepping up to middle distances, winning a Leopardstown listed race and the Ulster Derby (Handicap) in June. Would probably have completed the hat-trick had his rider not dropped his whip in the Bahrain Trophy (was only beaten a head) and he's a brother to a St Leger winner Capri so could have more to offer over this longer trip.

Timeform's Analyst Verdict:

Just the 9 runners for the oldest Classic but it has a very open feel to it. CONTINUOUS took his form to a whole new level in a well-run race when a decisive winner of the Great Voltigeur Stakes at York and that marks him out as the one to beat with this trip likely to unlock even more. Gregory failed to land the odds in that race but he carried a penalty that day and this contest will play to his strengths (though Dettori now rides Arrest). At longer odds, Tower of London cannot be ruled out.

Timeform's 1-2-3:

1. Continuous

2. Gregory

3. Tower of London