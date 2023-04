NAP

Ward Castle - 17:30 Southwell

Ward Castle proved better than ever when capitalising on a falling mark over course and distance 10 days ago, proving half a length too strong for the reopposing Haven Lady.

He justified good support in the process, still having plenty of work to do entering the straight, but making rapid headway from that point on and he was comfortably on top at the line. Ward Castle escapes a penalty for that success, and his rider can now claim his full allowance, so he has excellent claims of following up.

No. 6 (4) Ward Castle (Ire) SBK 13/8 EXC 3 Trainer: Marco Botti

Jockey: Morgan Cole

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 63

NEXT BEST

Mystic Pearl - 18:30 Southwell

Mystic Pearl had shown promise on her first two starts at Newmarket and Newbury before opening her account over seven furlongs at Thirsk in September last year where she was well suited by the step up in trip.

She ran a solid race on her handicap debut back at Newmarket when last seen in October, beaten only by a couple of progressive Godolphin colts, and she should have no problem moving up to a mile on her return to action. Mystic Pearl strikes as one who can take another step forward this season.