NAP

Urban Dandy - 19:30 Southwell

Urban Dandy looked modest at best on turf last year but proved a totally different proposition after five months off when opening his account on all-weather debut over course and distance earlier this month. He attracted support that day, too, travelling well throughout and asked to move closer on the home turn before showing a nice change of gear in the straight. Urban Dandy won with quite a bit of authority, and for one who is very much unexposed on an artificial surface, he is a confident selection to shrug off a 6 lb hike in the weights.

No. 4 (5) Urban Dandy (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.45 Trainer: Tony Coyle

Jockey: Harrison Shaw

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 58

NEXT BEST

Seagrave Fox - 18:30 Southwell

Seagrave Fox didn't offer a great deal in three starts on turf, but he has shown improved form since switched to handicaps and the all-weather, building on previous promise when opening his account over this trip at Wolverhampton 15 days ago. That was a career-best effort and he pulled clear with another improver in what was a good time for the grade. The runner-up didn't do much for the form at Kempton last week, but Seagrave Fox looks a nice type who is entitled to take another step forward now having put his head in front, and a subsequent 4 lb rise looks more than fair.

No. 3 (4) Seagrave Fox (Ire) SBK 13/8 EXC 2.88 Trainer: Tim Easterby

Jockey: David Allan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 62

EACH WAY

No Barrier - 17:30 Southwell

No Barrier was an expensive purchase at the breeze-ups last year (€250,000) and made his debut in the typically strong Convivial maiden at York. He didn't progress as expected in his next two starts, but he shaped promisingly on his return from three months off on his handicap debut at Kempton last month, outpaced early in the straight but staying on well in the closing stages to finish with running left in him at the line. The step up to a mile will definitely suit and there should be more to come from him.