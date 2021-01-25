Southwell Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Tuesday

King Of Stars - 13:25 Southwell

King Of Stars boasts an interesting profile, an ex-Joseph O'Brien horse who showed a fair bit, despite remaining a maiden, during his time in Ireland, and he has improved even further since joining Michael Appleby's yard, having already won twice from his five races for his new stable. He produced a career best to regain the winning thread over this course and distance last time, getting the better of a few recent winners on the surface, and given he may have a little better still to give under Appleby's tutelage, he is expected to be bang there once again.

No. 1 (4) King Of Stars (Ire) EXC 2.66 Trainer: Michael Appleby

Jockey: Alistair Rawlinson

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 81

Daafr - 14:25 Southwell

Daafr made a good impression in regaining the winning thread over this course and distance last week, the switch to this surface, as well as the application of a first-time visor, seeming to help him as he ran out a three-length winner. He must shoulder a penalty for that victory, but such was the manner in which he came clear of the field, he should prove more than up to the job.

No. 2 (2) Daafr (Ire) EXC 3 Trainer: Antony Brittain

Jockey: Cam Hardie

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 73

Lion's Vigil - 15:25 Southwell

Lion's Vigil has improved with the run on each of his last three outings, and he should continue his upward momentum with fitness now on his side. His run over this course and distance last time was his first for six months, so he is entitled to strip fitter for the outing, and the horse that beat him, Straight Ash, is by no means certain to be in the same sort of form. Lion's Vigil is 3 lb better off with that rival this time around, and this lightly-raced four-year-old gets the vote to reverse the placings and open his account.