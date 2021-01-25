To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Racing...Only Bettor

Weighed In

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Southwell Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Tuesday

Southwell
Timeform bring you three to back at Southwell on Tuesday

Timeform highlight three horses worth backing at Southwell on Tuesday...

"...such was the manner in which he came clear of the field, he should prove more than up to the job."

Timeform on Daafr

King Of Stars - 13:25 Southwell

King Of Stars boasts an interesting profile, an ex-Joseph O'Brien horse who showed a fair bit, despite remaining a maiden, during his time in Ireland, and he has improved even further since joining Michael Appleby's yard, having already won twice from his five races for his new stable. He produced a career best to regain the winning thread over this course and distance last time, getting the better of a few recent winners on the surface, and given he may have a little better still to give under Appleby's tutelage, he is expected to be bang there once again.

Daafr - 14:25 Southwell

Daafr made a good impression in regaining the winning thread over this course and distance last week, the switch to this surface, as well as the application of a first-time visor, seeming to help him as he ran out a three-length winner. He must shoulder a penalty for that victory, but such was the manner in which he came clear of the field, he should prove more than up to the job.

Lion's Vigil - 15:25 Southwell

Lion's Vigil has improved with the run on each of his last three outings, and he should continue his upward momentum with fitness now on his side. His run over this course and distance last time was his first for six months, so he is entitled to strip fitter for the outing, and the horse that beat him, Straight Ash, is by no means certain to be in the same sort of form. Lion's Vigil is 3 lb better off with that rival this time around, and this lightly-raced four-year-old gets the vote to reverse the placings and open his account.

Smart Stat

SILENT PERFORMANCE - 15:55 Southwell
20% - Ben Curtis's strike rate at SOUTHWELL
35% - Ben Curtis's strike rate on favourites

NRMB On Antepost Cheltenham Bets

Betfair Sportsbook are now officially non runner money back on all 2021 Cheltenham Festival races. “NRMB” applies to all bets placed after 10:00am on Tuesday 12th January. The promotion applies to both new and existing customers with registered Betfair accounts. Terms and conditions apply.

Recommended bets

King Of Stars - 13:25 Southwell
Daafr - 14:25 Southwell
Lion's Vigil - 15:25 Southwell

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles