Southwell Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Tuesday

Glajou - 13:00 Southwell

Glajou remains a maiden following seven starts, but there was promise to glean from his chasing debut at Chepstow three weeks ago, sticking to his task well to be beaten only two and a quarter lengths. He is 1 lb lower here and should have more to offer as he gains in experience over fences, while the application of first-time cheekpieces could just give him the competitive edge he needs to gain a deserved first success over obstacles.

No. 5 Glajou (Fr) SBK 15/8 EXC 2.92 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: 124

Lucky One - 14:00 Southwell

Lucky One stepped up on his reappearance/stable debut when second at Uttoxeter last time, travelling best and looking the likeliest winner before faltering on the run-in (beaten five and a half lengths). His weak finishing effort was all his own doing after he'd refused to settle in the early stages, but he should have a bigger performance in him if getting a stronger pace to aim at now back down to two miles. When you consider that he's already proved himself capable of fair form, then this looks a good opportunity for him to open his account over hurdles on his third try for Paul Nicholls.

No. 7 Lucky One (Fr) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.05 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: -

Fantastikas - 15:02 Southwell

Fantastikas was fairly useful in bumpers and shaped as if the experience would bring him on when second on his hurdling debut at Stratford three weeks ago, ultimately proving no match for the winner after some sloppy jumping. That form still sets the standard here on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, while he shapes as if the longer trip will bring about more improvement. With the Nigel Twiston-Davies yard starting to find its stride (68% of horses running to form), he looks a good bet to open his account over hurdles at the second attempt.