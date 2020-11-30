To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Racing...Only Bettor

Weighed In

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Southwell Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Tuesday

Jumps racing
Timeform bring you three to back at Southwell on Tuesday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Southwell on Tuesday...

"...looks a good bet to open his account over hurdles at the second attempt..."

Timeform on Fantastikas

Glajou - 13:00 Southwell

Glajou remains a maiden following seven starts, but there was promise to glean from his chasing debut at Chepstow three weeks ago, sticking to his task well to be beaten only two and a quarter lengths. He is 1 lb lower here and should have more to offer as he gains in experience over fences, while the application of first-time cheekpieces could just give him the competitive edge he needs to gain a deserved first success over obstacles.

Lucky One - 14:00 Southwell

Lucky One stepped up on his reappearance/stable debut when second at Uttoxeter last time, travelling best and looking the likeliest winner before faltering on the run-in (beaten five and a half lengths). His weak finishing effort was all his own doing after he'd refused to settle in the early stages, but he should have a bigger performance in him if getting a stronger pace to aim at now back down to two miles. When you consider that he's already proved himself capable of fair form, then this looks a good opportunity for him to open his account over hurdles on his third try for Paul Nicholls.

Fantastikas - 15:02 Southwell

Fantastikas was fairly useful in bumpers and shaped as if the experience would bring him on when second on his hurdling debut at Stratford three weeks ago, ultimately proving no match for the winner after some sloppy jumping. That form still sets the standard here on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, while he shapes as if the longer trip will bring about more improvement. With the Nigel Twiston-Davies yard starting to find its stride (68% of horses running to form), he looks a good bet to open his account over hurdles at the second attempt.


Smart Stat

FANTASTIKAS - 15:02 Southwell
21% - Sam Twiston-Davies's strike rate at Southwell

Recommended bets

Glajou - 13:00 Southwell
Lucky One - 14:00 Southwell
Fantastikas - 15:02 Southwell

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Sthl 1st Dec (2m Nov Hcap Chs)

Show Hide

Tuesday 1 December, 1.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Glajou
Shanacoole Prince
Getariver
Playa Blanca
Crealion
Shady Oaks
Mon Port
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Sthl 1st Dec (2m Mdn Hrd)

Show Hide

Tuesday 1 December, 2.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Lucky One
Pencreek
Gylo
Minella Tara
Fletch
Noble Peace
What A Glance
Caffe Macchiato
George Of Naunton
Sinndarella
Grizzman
Lessankan
The Come Back Dude
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Sthl 1st Dec (3m Nov Hrd)

Show Hide

Tuesday 1 December, 3.02pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Barbados Bucks
Bobby Bow
Fantastikas
Mr Harp
Wick Green
Just A Cracker
Stadmallen
Chief Sittingbull
Right To Reason
Well Finn
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles