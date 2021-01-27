To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Southwell Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Thursday

"He should be up to following up under a penalty..."

Timeform on Whittle le Woods

Alexej - 13:10 Southwell

Alexej cost 200,000 guineas as a yearling and looked a smart prospect when making a winning debut at Leicester in October, but has since proven expensive to follow on the all-weather. His form has a solid look to it, though, and he looked as good as ever when third at Chelmsford last time on handicap debut. Alexej comes up against some solid Southwell performers, but he is drawn wide so should avoid any kick back, and is up to winning races from this mark.

Whittle le Woods - 13:40 Southwell

Whittle le Woods showed promise amidst greenness on debut at Newcastle last month and built on that experience in no uncertain terms when landing some nice bets over the same course and distance 11 days later. He had clearly learnt plenty and had to really knuckle down in the final furlong to repel the odds-on favourite who would not give up. That form couldn't be working out better, either, with the third, fourth, sixth and seventh all winning next time out. He should be up to following up under a penalty.

Fabilis - 14:45 Southwell

Fabilis won two of his four starts as a juvenile last season, and wasn't disgraced when last seen contesting the Zetland Stakes at Newmarket over a mile and a quarter. Fabilis has been ridden to the fore on his last three starts and, with no obvious pace on paper in the race, he could prove very hard to peg back if getting in a good rhythm on the front end at a track when it can be hard to come from off the pace.

Smart Stat

Alexej - 13:10 Southwell

23% - John Gosden's strike rate in winter

NRMB On Antepost Cheltenham Bets

Betfair Sportsbook are now officially non runner money back on all 2021 Cheltenham Festival races. “NRMB” applies to all bets placed after 10:00am on Tuesday 12th January. The promotion applies to both new and existing customers with registered Betfair accounts. Terms and conditions apply.

