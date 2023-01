NAP

Third Batch - 20:00 Southwell

This doesn't look the strongest race of its type and it looks a very good opportunity for Third Batch to open her account. She has improved with each run so far and she shaped particularly well when runner-up at Lingfield 17 days ago, not appearing to handle the track too well and running wide coming off the home turn into the straight.

She still had plenty to do a furlong from home but stayed on strongly in the closing stages, only just failing to reel in the winner, and this track with its more galloping nature and longer straight will suit her well. Third Batch is unexposed at this trip and won't have to improve much further to open her account.

No. 12 (6) Third Batch SBK 15/8 EXC 2.88 Trainer: S. P. C. Woods

Jockey: Adam Farragher

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 5lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST

Run Teddy Run - 20:30 Southwell

Run Teddy Run has shown much-improved form to win his last two starts over this course and distance, emphatically beating John O'Groats last week and he was well supported to follow up on Friday.

That race looked competitive beforehand with a well-handicapped rival who had returned to form chasing a hat-trick in opposition and the impressive visual impression that Run Teddy Run created was backed up by the clock. It is no surprise connections turn him out again quickly under a double penalty and he should prove hard to beat in pursuit of a hat-trick.

No. 2 (4) Run Teddy Run (Fr) SBK 1/1 EXC 2.18 Trainer: K. R. Burke

Jockey: Clifford Lee

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 62

EACH-WAY

Deputise - 18:30 Southwell

Deputise is far from a prolific winner - his last winning came over four years ago - but he is now operating from a mark some 23 lb lower than when last successful in a handicap and he has been shaping up well in recent weeks.

He left the impression that he was still in top form over seven furlongs at Lingfield last time, travelling well and starting to make headway when not getting the clearest run before weakening in the closing stages. The return to six furlongs will be in his favour and he now drops into 0-60 company.