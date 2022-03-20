- Trainer: Ian Williams
- Jockey: Charlie Todd
- Age: 5
- Weight: 11st 5lbs
- OR: 98
Southwell Racing Tips: Starlyte potentially well treated
Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Southwell on Monday...
"...there should be more to come after just three starts over hurdles..."
NAP: Starlyte very interesting now handicapping
Starlyte was out of her depth in listed company at Doncaster last time, but the form of her previous start at the same track could hardly have worked out any better, and she looks very well treated now entering handicaps. The three horses who finished in front of her at Doncaster in January all won next time, while Starlyte's bumper form alone makes an opening mark of 98 look particularly lenient, and there should be more to come after just three starts over hurdles.
NEXT BEST: Minella Hub can complete a hat-trick
This looks set to be fought out by two thriving chasers in Minella Hub and Clear The Runway with preference for the former over this trip. Both have shown much improved form since switched to fences, but Minella Hub may have the run of the race here, and Clear The Runway isn't sure to be suited by a drop to two miles. Minella Hub made all of the running to score in impressive fashion at Plumpton three weeks ago, travelling strongly and jumping boldly, so a subsequent 10 lb rise in the weights looks fair. There should be even more to come from him and he can take another step on the progressive ladder now.
EACH-WAY: Gennady comes in under the radar
Gennady was a two-time winner over hurdles for Keith Dalgliesh and has now dropped 10 lb below his last winning mark, so he is of interest having shaped much better than the bare result at Newcastle earlier this month. He was notably easy to back, but very much caught the eye, still having plenty to do entering the straight and not at all knocked about. He finished with plenty of running left on that occasion and it will be interesting to see which way he goes in the market now moving back up in trip.
Boost your odds on every race at the 2022 Cheltenham Festival!
Enjoy bigger odds on every race of the Cheltenham Festival with seven My Odds the Betfair Sportsbook. T&Cs apply.
Southwell 21st Mar (2m Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Monday 21 March, 1.35pm
|Back
|Lay
|Minella Hub
|Across The Line
|Clear The Runway
|Out On The Tear
|Old Harry Rocks
Southwell 21st Mar (2m4f Nov Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Monday 21 March, 2.45pm
|Back
|Lay
|Flintara
|Doyen La Lutte
|Jersey Lady
|Mossing
|Zaras Universe
|Alchemystique
|Starlyte
|Whispering Gypsy
|The Yellow Mini
Southwell 21st Mar (2m4f Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Monday 21 March, 3.55pm
|Back
|Lay
|Bartholomew J
|Large Action
|Apple Rock
|William Cody
|Niblawi
|London Eye
|Irish Odyssey
|Lignou
|Chemical Warfare
|Gennady
|Brulure Noire
|Ballinslea Bridge