Southwell Racing Tips: Starlyte potentially well treated

NAP: Starlyte very interesting now handicapping

Starlyte - 14:45 Southwell

Starlyte was out of her depth in listed company at Doncaster last time, but the form of her previous start at the same track could hardly have worked out any better, and she looks very well treated now entering handicaps. The three horses who finished in front of her at Doncaster in January all won next time, while Starlyte's bumper form alone makes an opening mark of 98 look particularly lenient, and there should be more to come after just three starts over hurdles.

No. 5 Starlyte (Ire) EXC 3.9 Trainer: Ian Williams

Jockey: Charlie Todd

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: 98

NEXT BEST: Minella Hub can complete a hat-trick

Minella Hub - 13:35 Southwell

This looks set to be fought out by two thriving chasers in Minella Hub and Clear The Runway with preference for the former over this trip. Both have shown much improved form since switched to fences, but Minella Hub may have the run of the race here, and Clear The Runway isn't sure to be suited by a drop to two miles. Minella Hub made all of the running to score in impressive fashion at Plumpton three weeks ago, travelling strongly and jumping boldly, so a subsequent 10 lb rise in the weights looks fair. There should be even more to come from him and he can take another step on the progressive ladder now.

No. 1 Minella Hub (Ire) EXC 1.79 Trainer: Pat Murphy

Jockey: Harry Bannister

Age: 7

Weight: 12st 3lbs

OR: 122

EACH-WAY: Gennady comes in under the radar

Gennady - 15:55 Southwell

Gennady was a two-time winner over hurdles for Keith Dalgliesh and has now dropped 10 lb below his last winning mark, so he is of interest having shaped much better than the bare result at Newcastle earlier this month. He was notably easy to back, but very much caught the eye, still having plenty to do entering the straight and not at all knocked about. He finished with plenty of running left on that occasion and it will be interesting to see which way he goes in the market now moving back up in trip.