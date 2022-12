NAP

Starfighter - 17:30 Southwell

Starfighter was well backed and duly resumed winning ways in decisive fashion at Wolverhampton 10 days ago, taking advantage of a career-low mark and proving himself over this longer trip in the process.

Held up in the early stages, he made good headway from two furlongs out and was ultimately well on top at the finish, passing the post with two and a quarter lengths to spare over his closest pursuer.

This ought to be tougher under a 5 lb penalty, but most of the others have questions to answer and the fact Starfighter arrives here in good heart could count for a lot in his follow-up bid.

No. 1 (2) Starfighter SBK 5/2 EXC 3.5 Trainer: Mark Loughnane

Jockey: Billy Loughnane

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 0lbs

OR: 65

NEXT BEST

Grey Belle - 20:00 Southwell

Grey Belle is on a losing run stretching back to August 2021, but she ran her best race in handicap company when filling the runner-up spot over this course and distance last time, looking the likeliest winner when produced to lead a furlong out before being collared in the final strides.

Beaten just a head at the line, Grey Belle is only 1 lb higher in the weights today and could be worth a chance to gain a deserved victory.

No. 9 (13) Grey Belle (Fr) SBK 15/2 EXC 4.5 Trainer: Ivan Furtado

Jockey: Joey Haynes

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 61

EACH-WAY

Pepper Steak - 17:00 Southwell

Pepper Steak got back on track in a first-time hood when fourth at Wolverhampton earlier this month, passing the post less than two lengths behind the winner and arguably deserving extra credit having helped to force the strong gallop.

The three who beat Pepper Steak all came from further back (including a next-time-out winner in second), so that was a really encouraging run which suggests she is one to be interested in from a 1 lb lower mark.