A Southwell NAP, Next Best and Each-Way from Timeform

Southwell NAP - 19:00 - Back Sniper's Eye

No. 9 (7) Sniper's Eye (Fr) SBK 11/8 EXC 2.66 Trainer: David Simcock

Jockey: Jamie Spencer

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: -

Sniper's Eye has shaped with plenty of promise in four starts so far and he sets a very good standard back in novice company.

His best effort came when runner-up to an unexposed sort at Newmarket two starts back but was unable to build on that effort when disappointing on handicap debut at the same track last month.

Sniper's Eye didn't settle on that occasion and was unable to get involved afterwards, but he remains with potential and looks interesting back on the all-weather (shaped well at Wolverhampton on debut).

Southwell Next Best - 20:30 - Back Eloped

No. 4 (4) Eloped (Fr) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.5 Trainer: Hugo Palmer

Jockey: David Probert

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 68

Eloped bumped into a well-handicapped rival at this course two starts back and she built on that promise when opening her account at Wolverhampton earlier this month.

She displayed a superior turn of foot in a steadily-run race that day, stretching right away from her rivals in the closing stages. The handicapper has raised her 6 lb for that effort but she may go on again now she's got her head in front.