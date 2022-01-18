To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Southwell Racing Tips: Side with in-form The Tron

Southwell action
There is all-weather action at Southwell on Wednesday evening

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Southwell on Wednesday.

"...again comes out well at the weights and is expected to complete a hat-trick..."

NAP: Tron can land a hat-trick

The Tron - 16:35 Southwell

The Tron has really got his act together since being fitted with a visor, belatedly breaking his duck in a handicap over this course and distance last week, before following up in good style in a similar event to this at Wolverhampton on Friday.

He raced wide that day and still had a fair bit of ground to make up entering the straight, but he showed a good turn of foot to mow down the reopposing Mr Pc close home. The Tron again comes out well at the weights and is expected to complete a hat-trick provided this doesn't prove one race too many.

NEXT BEST: Pull the Trigger

Triggered - 19:35 Southwell

Triggered shaped better than the bare result on his return from four months off - first run since undergoing a breathing operation - where he was noted making late headway and leaving the impression he would have been suited by a stronger gallop.

Similar comments apply to his latest run at Newcastle, too, slowly into stride but making good headway inside the final furlong to finish never nearer than at the finish. Triggered is just 2 lb higher than his last winning mark, and is the type that will pop up in a race of this nature sooner rather than later, while the likes of Jack Point and Kind Review should ensure an honest gallop.

EACH-WAY: Aquamas can open his account

Aquamas - 19:05 Southwell

Aquamans remains a maiden, but he has some solid form to his name, and looks interesting on his return from a seven-week break. He ran respectably when last seen over a mile at Newcastle last time, making headway under pressure two furlongs out but not appearing to stay the longer trip.

The return to seven furlongs should be to his benefit now and this is a weaker race, so he could be worth chancing for a yard that had an 80/1 winner here on Sunday.

