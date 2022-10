NAP: Sicario has made a solid start for Appleby

Sicario - 20:15 Southwell

Sicario lost his way for Mark McNiff in Ireland but was strong in the betting on his debut for Mick Appleby at Wolverhampton earlier this month but he bumped into one who showed much improved form fitted with first-time cheekpieces. That rival has been beaten since, but Sicario again ran well when third at Chelmsford last week. He wasn't beaten far on that occasion and he races from the same mark now and remains one to be interested in.

No. 10 (5) Sicario (Ire) Trainer: Michael Appleby

Jockey: Luke Morris

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 50

NEXT BEST: Well worth Another Investment

Another Investment - 17:45 Southwell

Another Investment is yet to win this year, but he shaped much better than the bare result at Haydock two starts back, and again caught the eye dropped to five furlongs at Pontefract last time. He didn't get the best trip on that occasion, caught to far back at a track where it pays to be prominent and doing all of his best work at the finish. The return to this longer trip will be in his favour and there is no reason why he shouldn't be just as effective now switched to the all-weather. He is in better form than his recent form figures suggest and is well worth another chance.