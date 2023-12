A Southwell NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Southwell Nap - 19:00 - Back Roarin' Success

No. 3 (8) Roarin' Success SBK 16/5 EXC 4.2 Trainer: Harry & Roger Charlton

Jockey: Trevor Whelan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 81

Roarin' Success opened her account over seven furlongs at Wolverhampton just over a year ago and she progressed further when following up on her return and handicap debut at Ascot in July.

She shaped as if something was amiss on her next start at Goodwood, but got back on track following another break when finishing third at Kempton last month.

She also caught the eye, not getting the clearest run over a furlong out, but staying on in the closing stages as if she'd relish this return to a mile. Roarin' Success is more lightly raced than most she will meet at this level and has the potential to improve a bit further yet.

Back Roarin' Success @ 15/4 on Betfair Sportsbook Bet now

Southwell Next Best - 20:00 - Back Natacata

No. 11 (3) Natacata SBK 6/1 EXC 5.9 Trainer: Jane Chapple-Hyam

Jockey: David Egan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 63

Natacata was picked up for £20,000 by these connections and caught the eye in more ways than one on her stable debut over two miles at Chelmsford three weeks ago.

She met sustained trouble in the straight, though the stewards also took a dim view of the perceived lack of effort from her rider once in the clear, suspending him for 10 days for failing to ask for real, timely or substantial effort.

Natacata is just the type Jane Chapple-Hyam will win races with and she can prove herself on a good mark now.