Southwell Racing Tips: River to win again

A Southwell Nap and Next Best from Timeform

Southwell Nap - 16:00 - Back Ruler Of The River

No. 4 Ruler Of The River (Ire) SBK 13/8 EXC 2.58 Trainer: Sam England

Jockey: Jonathan England

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 13lbs

OR: 95

Armed with her handy four-year-old allowance, the lightly-weighted Ruler Of The River looks the way to go on ground that suits.

She did the job well when opening her account at Kelso recently and this step up in trip could be the catalyst for further progress now that she ventures down the handicap route.

Southwell Next Best - 14:25 - Back Fiston du Becon

No. 2 Fiston De Becon (Fr) SBK 5/4 EXC 2.1 Trainer: Olly Murphy

Jockey: Sean Bowen

Age: 9

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 110

Fiston du Becon represents an in-form yard and has shaped well in his three starts over fences, leading approaching the last before headed in the final 100 yards when third at Carlisle on his latest outing.

He is taken to record a first chase success as he drops back down in trip on ground that suits.