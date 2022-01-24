Southwell Racing Tips: Prince Abu can continue the good run

NAP: In-form Prince Abu the one to beat

Prince Abu - 18:30 Southwell

Prince Abu justified good support when resuming winning ways over a mile and three quarters at this track last month, showing a nice turn of foot to readily get to the front in a slowly-run race and galloping all the way to the line. He backed up that effort when runner-up in a stronger handicap over the same course and distance two weeks ago, unlucky to bump into one who is firmly going the right way. He clearly has a liking for this venue and is well worth another try at this trip. He should be bang there once more if in the same form.

No. 7 (4) Prince Abu (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.75 Trainer: Derek Shaw

Jockey: Cam Hardie

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 53

NEXT BEST: Mayelf can open his account

Mayelf - 20:00 Southwell

Mayelf has shown improved form since being fitted with a visor and has been well backed on his last two starts. Unfortunately, on both of those occasions he has bumped into one, second only to a thriving type at Newcastle last month and shaping well when filling the same position over course and distance last time. He was left poorly placed that day, but ran on in the closing stages to suggest he is still in top form, and he is well up to winning races from this sort of mark.

No. 12 (11) Mayelf SBK 9/2 EXC 5.8 Trainer: Michael & David Easterby

Jockey: William Pyle

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 6lbs

OR: 64

EACH-WAY: Robert Hooke can improve now handicapping

Robert Hooke - 19:00 Southwell

Robert Hooke showed ability on his debut over a mile and three quarters at Nottingham in October, but failed to build on that effort in his two subsequent runs over shorter. However, there is a feeling he has been brought along with handicaps in mind, and much better is expected now with the step up to two miles likely to suit. An opening mark of 59 is no gift on what he has shown so far, but he represents a good yard, and the booking of leading all-weather rider David Probert catches the eye.