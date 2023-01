NAP

Mohatu - 13:35 Southwell

Mohatu still looked rough around the edges when opening his account over a mile at Lingfield earlier this month and was arguably unlucky not to follow up on handicap debut over a mile and a quarter at the same course last time.

He appeared to be building up a head of steam before running into the back of the winner - who veered off a straight line - in the straight which stopped his momentum, but he stayed on again once finding his stride and he has been left on the same mark. The drop back to a mile isn't a problem, especially at this more galloping track, and he can prove himself well handicapped in first-time cheekpieces.

No. 3 (7) Mohatu SBK 6/5 EXC 2.42 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 10lbs

OR: 77

NEXT BEST

Tiger Crusade - 14:10 Southwell

This is a cracking handicap and Tiger Crusade is taken to build on his recent course and distance win from what still looks a workable mark.

He beat the same horse as Witch Hunter did on Boxing Day on that occasion and impressed with the manner in which he got the job done. He had fallen 4 lb below his last winning mark but travelled powerfully and appeared to relish the return to seven furlongs, finding plenty in the closing stages. That was also his first start on tapeta and a subsequent 3 lb rise seems more than fair.