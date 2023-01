NAP

King's Gem - 19:45 Southwell

King's Gem is bred to be useful and he took a big step forward from his debut run when finishing third in a race which has worked out well at Windsor in August.

The runner-up that day, Sakheer, won his next two starts, including the Mill Reef Stakes, while the winner also went on to win a listed race. King's Gem ran to a similar level on his final start at Ffos Las, but still looked green under pressure, and he remains with potential. He has since joined a yard who are flying this winter, has been gelded, and looks potentially well treated now entering handicaps. A big run is on the cards.

No. 4 (8) King's Gem (Ire) SBK 7/4 EXC 2.98 Trainer: George Boughey

Jockey: Kevin Stott

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 73

NEXT BEST

Hannah's Return - 18:15 Southwell

Hannah's Return could hardly have shown any less on her first three starts, but she showed her first piece of form on handicap debut at Wolverhampton in September and has gone from strength to strength since.

She went without the tongue tie when opening her account over seven furlongs at Wolverhampton last month, travelling strongly and finding plenty for pressure in the closing stages. This track will likely suit her better with its longer straight and this is arguably a weaker race.