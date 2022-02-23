Southwell Racing Tips: In-form Maharashtra the one to side with

NAP: Maharashtra can resume winning ways

Maharashtra - 16:57 Southwell

Maharashtra arrives at the top of his game, having won three of his last five starts, and losing out only to another hat-trick seeker when beaten half a length in second over course and distance last time.

He arguably travelled like the best horse at the weights on that occasion, though, making a big move on the outside entering the straight, but appearing not to see the trip out as strongly as the eventual winner, who has since gone in again since. This race has more depth, but Maharashtra clearly goes well round here and still looks a well-handicapped horse.

No. 10 (4) Maharashtra SBK 4/1 EXC 5.4 Trainer: Michael Herrington

Jockey: David Probert

Age: 6

Weight: 8st 7lbs

OR: 58

NEXT BEST: Macic Gem can open his account

Magic Gem - 13:27 Southwell

Magic Gem remains a maiden, but he ran easily his best race to date when runner-up to a thriving type over a mile at this course last month, and he looks ready to strike on that evidence.

That was the third time he has been placed this all-weather season and he still held every chance approaching the final furlong, so the drop to seven furlongs, pitched into an apprentice race, where they can go overly quick, may prove right up his street.

The form of his last race is working out incredibly well, too, with the winner going in twice since and the fourth winning next time. He could be well treated back in a handicap.

No. 8 (5) Magic Gem EXC 1.43 Trainer: David Brown

Jockey: Rhys Clutterbuck

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 11lbs

OR: 49

EACH WAY: Airshow can still be competitive

Airshow - 15:47 Southwell

Airshow resumed winning ways in tenacious fashion at Kempton last month and followed up in similar fashion at this course next time, both over six furlongs.

He proved himself effective at the minimum trip when hitting the frame over course and distance last time where he was unable to dominate. Airshow should have a good chance of getting to the front this time, though, and the booking of Jamie Spencer, who last rode for the yard in 2018, catches the eye.