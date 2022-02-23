- Trainer: Michael Herrington
Southwell Racing Tips: In-form Maharashtra the one to side with
Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each Way selection at Southwell on Thursday.
"...clearly goes well round here and still looks a well-handicapped horse..."
Maharashtra
NAP: Maharashtra can resume winning ways
Maharashtra arrives at the top of his game, having won three of his last five starts, and losing out only to another hat-trick seeker when beaten half a length in second over course and distance last time.
He arguably travelled like the best horse at the weights on that occasion, though, making a big move on the outside entering the straight, but appearing not to see the trip out as strongly as the eventual winner, who has since gone in again since. This race has more depth, but Maharashtra clearly goes well round here and still looks a well-handicapped horse.
NEXT BEST: Macic Gem can open his account
Magic Gem remains a maiden, but he ran easily his best race to date when runner-up to a thriving type over a mile at this course last month, and he looks ready to strike on that evidence.
That was the third time he has been placed this all-weather season and he still held every chance approaching the final furlong, so the drop to seven furlongs, pitched into an apprentice race, where they can go overly quick, may prove right up his street.
The form of his last race is working out incredibly well, too, with the winner going in twice since and the fourth winning next time. He could be well treated back in a handicap.
EACH WAY: Airshow can still be competitive
Airshow resumed winning ways in tenacious fashion at Kempton last month and followed up in similar fashion at this course next time, both over six furlongs.
He proved himself effective at the minimum trip when hitting the frame over course and distance last time where he was unable to dominate. Airshow should have a good chance of getting to the front this time, though, and the booking of Jamie Spencer, who last rode for the yard in 2018, catches the eye.
Southwell 24th Feb (7f App Hcap)Show Hide
Thursday 24 February, 1.27pm
|Back
|Lay
|Intervention
|Magic Gem
|Luxy Lou
|Thaayer
|Arsonist
|Bobby Joe Leg
|Baron Run
|Tistaahal
|Sea Fern
|Queen Sarabi
|Koola Buala
|Northern General
Southwell 24th Feb (5f Hcap)Show Hide
Thursday 24 February, 3.47pm
|Back
|Lay
|Night On Earth
|Lazyitis
|Airshow
|Dark Side Prince
|Fine Wine
|Corinthia Knight
|Hey Mr
|Miss Nay Never
|Mulzim
Southwell 24th Feb (1m4f Hcap)Show Hide
Thursday 24 February, 4.57pm
|Back
|Lay
|Chase The Dollar
|Soaring Star
|Maharashtra
|Catbird Seat
|Percy Willis
|Danni California
|El Picador
|Kells
|Clipsham Tiger
|The New Marwan
|Sweet Dime
|Magellan