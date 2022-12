NAP

Zealot - 16:00 Southwell

Zealot bolted up on his return from an absence at Kempton in September, but he didn't progress as expected in two starts afterwards for Eve Johnson Houghton.

However, he was picked up by shrewd connections afterwards and all over a sudden he looks most progressive again, winning his last two starts with any amount in hand with cheekpieces fitted. The latest of those came over course and distance last week and the manner in which he tanked along and saw his race out suggests he'll be incredibly hard to beat under a double penalty.

No. 1 (1) Zealot SBK 8/11 EXC 2.06 Trainer: Michael Appleby

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 6lbs

OR: 73

NEXT BEST

Twilight Madness - 18:00 Southwell

Course form still counts for plenty at Southwell even though the surface is now tapeta and Twilight Madness is a horse who clearly loves it here.

He has shown much improved form since being dropped to the minimum trip, showing plenty of speed when resuming winning ways over course and distance a fortnight ago and impressing with the manner he pulled clear of Stone of Destiny, who had fallen in the weights. Twilight Madness had no trouble following up back here last week, having even more in hand, and he looks the one to beat again under a 5 lb penalty.

No. 1 (9) Twilight Madness SBK 13/8 EXC 3.6 Trainer: Simon Hodgson

Jockey: Jason Hart

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 87

EACH WAY

So Grateful - 18:30 Southwell

So Grateful is another horse who has a good record round here, gaining due reward for a string of consistent efforts when opening his account over course and distance in July, and he has won twice since, both at this course.

He left the impression last time that five furlongs is on the sharp side for him now he's gone up in the weights, but the return to six should suit well, and he seems sure to be in the mix breaking from stall 1.