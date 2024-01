A Southwell NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Southwell Nap - 19:00 - Back Floating Voter

No. 9 (8) Floating Voter (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 5.1 Trainer: Ollie Sangster

Jockey: P. J. McDonald

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 60

Floating Voter's didn't show much in his first three starts, but he was much shorter in the betting fitted with first-time blinkers for his handicap debut at Wolverhampton 10 days ago, and duly showed improved for to open his account.

That was just an ordinary race, though he appreciated the step up to seven furlongs, and he did well to win in the manner he did as the next five home all raced close to the pace.

His performance can be marked up further when taking sectionals into account, and a subsequent 5 lb rise shouldn't be enough to prevent him from following up.

Back Brave Display @ 5.24/1 on Betfair Exchange Bet now

Southwell Next Best - 18:00 - Back Brave Display

No. 2 (5) Brave Display (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.7 Trainer: Deborah Faulkner

Jockey: Jason Hart

Age: 10

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Brave Display was again well backed and ran a cracker when runner-up in a similar event at Wolverhampton 11 days ago.

He did well to finish as close as he did given he came from further back than the others which filled the frame, conceding first run on the eventual winner. Brave Display sets a solid standard in this field on that performance and he will be hard to stop if in the same form.