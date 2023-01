NAP

Win Win Power - 15:20 Southwell

Win Win Power was well on top at the finish when making a winning debut for Mick Appleby (formerly trained by Frank Bishop) over this course and distance on New Year's Day, kicking clear early in the straight and always doing enough from there to win by a length and a quarter with a bit in hand.

He then made the most of a good opportunity to follow up back here on Sunday, getting away with the drop back to seven furlongs in a weak race as he recovered from a slow start to land the spoils by a length in comfortable fashion.

Win Win Power started out from a handy mark for his new yard and there should be plenty more to come now that he steps back up to a mile, so a 5 lb penalty is unlikely to be enough to prevent him from completing the hat-trick.

No. 1 (13) Win Win Power (Ire) SBK 7/4 EXC 2.46 Trainer: Michael Appleby

Jockey: Theodore Ladd

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 12lbs

OR: 58

NEXT BEST

Pittsburg - 13:50 Southwell

Pittsburg looked unlucky not to win when having his first handicap start on the Flat at this course last month, doing very well under the circumstances to be beaten just half a length having been caught further back than ideal in a steadily-run race.

That was a big improvement on the form he'd shown previously on the Flat and the way he shaped there suggests the longer trip today will be in his favour.

He is clearly on a workable mark up just 1 lb from last time and this looks a good opportunity for him to add to his sole career victory when winning over hurdles at Catterick back in December 2021.

No. 4 (4) Pittsburg (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 2.96 Trainer: Ryan Potter

Jockey: Finley Marsh

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 53

EACH-WAY

Highland Queen - 16:23 Southwell

Highland Queen wasn't beaten all that far when fifth over this course and distance last time and it was only in October that she produced a career-best effort to pass the post less than two lengths behind the winner in a stronger race at Newcastle.

She has dropped even further in the weights since her latest run, so much so that she lines up here from a career-low mark.

There is little doubt she has the ability to win a race of this nature when everything falls right and today could well be the day, with an each-way bet perhaps the best option at the forecast odds.