NAP

Court of Session - 15:40 Southwell

Court of Session shaped as if still in top form despite finishing only eighth on his latest outing at Kempton, passing the post less than two lengths behind the winner and looking unlucky not to finish closer still having ended up a long way back in a steadily-run race.

The feeling remains that Court of Session can defy a BHA mark of 89 when everything falls right and he's very much one to be interested in for Simon and Ed Crisford, who have their team in rude health (six winners from 17 runners in 2023).

No. 5 (6) Court Of Session SBK 9/4 EXC 3.5 Trainer: Simon & Ed Crisford

Jockey: Harry Burns

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 89

NEXT BEST

Shine Honey Shine - 14:40 Southwell

Shine Honey Shine was very green when making her debut over this course and distance a couple of weeks ago, but she still showed plenty of ability in finishing fourth, only tiring late on having raced freely in rear.

Beaten just four lengths at the line, she has the best form in this field and it looks a good opportunity for her to get off the mark at the second attempt if making the expected improvement.

No. 7 (2) Shine Honey Shine SBK 5/4 EXC 2.42 Trainer: K. R. Burke

Jockey: Sam James

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

EACH-WAY

Miss Belladonna - 17:10 Southwell

Miss Belladonna ran another solid race back under a fully-fledged rider last time, filling the runner-up spot for the second start in a row over this course and distance.

In truth, she's hardly put a foot wrong since registering her latest victory at Chelmsford in early-December and the handicapper probably doesn't have her measure yet, up just 1 lb for her narrow defeat last time.