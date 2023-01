NAP

Comedian Leader - 19:30 Southwell

Comedian Leader made it three wins from her last four starts with a career-best effort at Newcastle on Thursday, hitting the front entering the final furlong and just needing to be pushed out from there to land the spoils by three quarters of a length.

This will be her fifth run in the space of a month, but she clearly arrives here in a rich vein of form, similar to her trainer Gay Kelleway (73% of horses running to form).

Unbeaten in two previous starts over this course and distance, Comedian Leader is proving most progressive and a 6 lb penalty probably won't be enough to prevent her from going in again.

No. 1 (8) Comedian Leader SBK 2/1 EXC 3.6 Trainer: Gay Kelleway

Jockey: Jonny Peate

Age: 3

Weight: 10st 1lbs

OR: 71

NEXT BEST

Alpha Capture - 18:00 Southwell

Alpha Capture showed useful form when winning a listed race at York in October, doing his best work late on to get the verdict by a head.

He then failed to justify short odds when finishing only third in a minor event at Newcastle 10 days later, but it's probably worth a line through that run as he shaped like a horse who found the race coming too soon.

Alpha Capture has been given a good break since and just a repeat of the form he showed at York ought to give him every chance of resuming winning ways on these terms.

No. 1 (3) Alpha Capture (Ire) SBK 11/10 EXC 2.2 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

EACH-WAY

Bluebird - 20:00 Southwell

Bluebird was below form when fitted with first-time blinkers at this course two weeks ago, but she'd been running consistently prior to that with three straight podium finishes.

She is now back down to the same mark as when beaten just a short head here in November and the speed she's been showing recently suggests the drop back to five furlongs is worth a try.

In a wide-open contest, Bluebird is worth another chance to resume her progress and finally get off the mark.