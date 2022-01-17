Southwell Racing Tips: Carausius can complete a hat-trick

NAP: Hat-trick beckons for Carausius

Carausius - 18:20 Southwell

Carausius opened his account at this track on fibresand in March last year and has shown improved form to win his last two starts over course and distance. He bolted up at the beginning of last month, suited by the emphasis on stamina, and progressed again to defy a penalty nine days later, once again showing his liking for this course. The handicapper has raised him another 6 lb, but he will remain of interest round here such was his authority on the day, and there is plenty to like about his chances.

No. 1 (5) Carausius SBK 10/11 EXC 2.06 Trainer: Charles Hills

Jockey: Kieran Shoemark

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 78

NEXT BEST: Tadleel lurks on a dangerous mark

Tadleel - 18:50 Southwell

Tadleel goes particularly well on the all-weather and he left the impression that his turn is near when just touched off at Newcastle last month. He was strong in the market on that occasion, and didn't really do a whole lot wrong, just unlucky to bump into a thriving sort. The winner that day has let the form down since, but Tadleel is now 4 lb below his last winning mark, and a similar performance will see him bang in the mix here.

No. 7 (3) Tadleel SBK 7/4 EXC 3.2 Trainer: Richard Fahey

Jockey: Billy Garritty

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 84

EACH-WAY: Angel can deliver

Clear Angel - 16:50 Southwell

Clear Angel is bred to be smart - cost 120,000 guineas as a yearling - and he looks a shrewd purchase by connections who picked him up out of Andre Fabre's yard. He was backed at long odds on his debut for Susan Corbett at Newcastle in November, but left the impression he was in need of the run on his first start for 16 months, and he again shaped as though he would strip fitter still last time. Both of those runs came over six furlongs, but he should be fine dropped back to five furlongs, and he is much less exposed than his rivals here now making his handicap debut.