A Southwell NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Southwell Nap - 18:00 - Back Bobby Joe Leg

No. 5 (6) Bobby Joe Leg SBK 10/3 EXC 3.95 Trainer: Ruth Carr

Jockey: James Sullivan

Age: 10

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 57

Bobby Joe Leg had fallen in the weights as a result of a lengthy losing run, and confirmed he retains the vast majority of his enthusiasm and ability as he resumed winning ways with the blinkers back on over seven furlongs at Newcastle 10 days ago.

He was held up on that occasion, making good headway from around halfway and was produced to lead entering the final furlong. Bobby Joe Leg was kept up to his work in the closing stages and won with a bit in hand, so he makes obvious appeal given he escapes a rise in the weights for that victory.

Southwell Next Best - 20:30 - Back Relentless Warrior

No. 5 (9) Relentless Warrior (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 2.5 Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: Harry Davies

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 61

Relentless Warrior was easy to back but turned in his best effort when finishing third to a progressive sort over five furlong at Wolverhampton on Boxing Day.

He failed to build on that effort over the same course and distance last time, but is best not judged on that run, caught further back than ideal in a race where it paid to be prominent.

Relentless Warrior steps up to a full six furlongs for the first time now, a trip he should relish on pedigree, and he is well worth another chance to prove himself well handicapped.