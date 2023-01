NAP

Blow Your Horn - 18:30 Southwell

Blow Your Horn is on a lengthy losing run, but he has shaped well in two starts since joining this yard, and remains a horse to be interested in from this sort of mark.

He raced from 2 lb out of the handicap at Lingfield last week, but given he refused to settle in a steadily-run race, he did well to finish as close as he did to two younger and progressive rivals. This more galloping track will suit him better, as will the longer straight, and he has a capable claimer now taking 3 lb off.

No. 9 (2) Blow Your Horn (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 5 Trainer: Ian Williams

Jockey: Ben Sanderson

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 74

NEXT BEST

Colors of Freedom - 18:00 Southwell

Colors of Freedom has shown much improved form since switching to handicaps, winning her last two starts at Newcastle and over this course and distance.

She beat the reopposing Furnicoe by half a length on the latter occasion, showing plenty of speed dropped to the minimum trip and always holding on when challenged inside the final furlong. Colors of Freedom was 2 lb out of the handicap on that occasion so she holds excellent claims of completing a hat-trick given she is technically racing from the same mark now.