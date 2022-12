NAP

Blind Beggar - 16:35 Southwell

Blind Beggar returned to form with a good second at Naas in October, looking unlucky not to win having been short of room and forced to switch in the final furlong, ultimately losing out by just a head.

He has joined Michael Appleby in the interim having been bought for 45,000 guineas later in October and there should be races to be won with him on the all-weather this winter.

A BHA mark of 77 is certainly fair and the application of first-time cheekpieces could give Blind Beggar the extra edge he needs to end a losing run stretching back to May 2021.

No. 6 (2) Blind Beggar (Ire) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Michael Appleby

Jockey: Theodore Ladd

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 77

NEXT BEST

Politics - 17:05 Southwell

Politics shaped promisingly for new connections when filling the runner-up spot at Wolverhampton 10 days ago, doing his best work late on to be beaten just a length having been caught further back than ideal after an awkward start.

That was a big step back in the right direction and he remains dangerously well handicapped judged on the pick of his old form.

For context, Politics lines up here from a BHA mark of 63 having been placed from a high of 81 around this time last year.

No. 8 (4) Politics (Ire) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Michael Appleby

Jockey: Jason Watson

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 63

EACH-WAY

Selfish Brian - 15:03 Southwell

Selfish Brian wasn't beaten far on his latest outing at Wolverhampton, only tiring late on as he passed the post less than three lengths behind the winner.

He is 1 lb lower in the weights here and the way he shaped last time suggests the drop back in trip will be in his favour.

It's still early days with the Nigel Tinkler yard (formerly trained by John Quinn) after just two starts and there should be a race like this in him now back in 0-55 company.