NAP: Back From Dubai can resume winning ways

Back From Dubai - 17:25 Southwell

Back From Dubai has recorded four of his five career wins at this course, including three over this course and distance, and he is fancied to resume winning ways in a competitive race. He had excuses two starts back but quickly bounced back when bumping into one last time and they pulled well clear of the remainder. That form looks even better now as the winner of that race has won twice since and Back From Dubai is just 2 lb higher in the weights. He has won from a 3 lb higher mark in the past and if he turns up in the same form here he should take a bit of stopping.

No. 4 (9) Back From Dubai (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 1.1 Trainer: Roy Bowring

Jockey: Lewis Edmunds

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 55

NEXT BEST: Consistent Redzone can strike

Redzone - 15:05 Southwell

Redzone's form took off around this time last year and he arrives at the top of his game having returned to form at Doncaster last time. He bumped into one who was well backed that day and advertised the form by winning next time at Wolverhampton, so the form has a solid look to it. Redzone has a good record at this course and races from the same mark now, so is expected to launch another bold bid.

No. 8 (7) Redzone SBK 5/1 EXC 1.1 Trainer: Bryan Smart

Jockey: Harrison Shaw

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 71

EACH WAY: Hello Zabeel has been shaping well

Hello Zabeel - 14:30 Southwell

Hello Zabeel's sole win came in a maiden at Carlisle on her final start last year but he didn't progress as expected for Kevin Ryan this season. However, she has shaped well in a couple of starts for Charlie Fellowes the last twice, leaving the impression she is back in form on ground softer than she has previously raced on and at a trip she isn't proven at last time. The return to six furlongs will be in her favour and she should get a good pace to aim at.