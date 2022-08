NAP: Foursome ahead of her mark

Foursome - 16:20 Southwell

Foursome has a useful pedigree and left the impression she was learning on the job on her first three starts, and duly showed improved form on her handicap debut at Windsor four days ago.

She still looked rough around the edges, taking a while to get organised and doing all of her best work at the finish. That looked a strong race for the grade, more competitive than this one, and Foursome has solid claims of opening her account now racing from the same mark. This more galloping track should also suit and there is plenty to like about her chances.

No. 5 (4) Foursome SBK 10/11 EXC 2.56 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Cieren Fallon

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 58

NEXT BEST: Ramdon Rocks can follow up

Ramdon Rocks - 13:20 Southwell

Ramdon Rocks caught the attention of the stewards two starts back and his rider was banned for 14 days after his run at Chelmsford, and he confirmed the promise he had shown on that occasion when making a winning handicap debut at Lingfield last week.

That was a messy race and they finished in a bunch, which tempers enthusiasm about the form, but Ramdon Rocks did especially well to get up late in the day from a less-than-ideal position. He finished with a flourish on that occasion and should have plenty more to offer now, so he makes plenty of appeal turned out under a penalty at a course which should suit him better.

No. 1 (6) Ramdon Rocks SBK 9/4 EXC 3.85 Trainer: Ismail Mohammed

Jockey: Owen Lewis

Age: 3

Weight: 10st 0lbs

OR: 65

EACH-WAY: Instinction can come forward again

Instinction - 14:20 Southwell

Instinction was a dual winner over this trip as a juvenile and she ran her best race of the year - and arguably her best ever - when runner-up at Catterick last month.

She seemed to be perked up by the hood being left off, going with plenty of zest out in front and only headed well inside the final furlong, pulling clear of the remainder. That race was won by a course specialist, so there is reason to take a strong view of the form, while the timefigure also backs that theory up. She is also a winner on the all-weather and shouldn't be underestimated here.