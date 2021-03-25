Sedgefield Tips: Davidson to build on impressive 80% strike rate

Tristan Davidson is a very shrewd trainer, and although he isn't one of the biggest names in the game, it's always worth noting when his runners have been declared.

This is because four out of his five horses in the last two weeks have come out on top, only Askgarmor at 66/1, was unable to make it a clean 100% strike rate.

It's worth noting that Harry Reed has been on board on all five occasions and he once again links up with Davidson for his duo over at Sedgefield.

Penalty might not stop Paradiso

First up for the trainer today is Gran Paradiso in the 16:55, who will once again tackle the 3m 2½f trip in which he was successful over last week.

Although he carries a seven-pound penalty for his recent six-length success, first time blinkers clearly did the trick for the nine-year-old, who had Peter Bowen's well-supported Game Line held in third.

There has been some support for Gran Paradiso this morning, which is no surprise considering the form of his yard, who is your current 7/4 favourite.

No. 4 Gran Paradiso (Ire) SBK 13/8 EXC 2.64 Trainer: Tristan Davidson

Jockey: Harry Reed

Age: 9

Weight: 10st 10lbs

OR: 104

Davidson makes sure his horses are ready to run and he wouldn't be returning to Sedgefield so quickly if his horse wasn't ready to add to his tally.

An example of this would be Style It Out, who was one of his winners of late, and was due to run yesterday at Haydock. However, he will now head to Carlisle on Sunday, where Davidson clearly feels the race will suit much better at the Cumbria venue.

River being backed to make winning start for stable

In the 17:25, Keep The River is also a well fancied favourite to make it a double on the card for both Davidson and Harry Reed.

Currently 5/2, having opened at 7/2 this morning, the seven-year-old's recent form is nothing to shout about, having not won since 2018. However, this will be her first run for her new stable and she placed off fully 15lb higher last winter.

No. 6 Keep The River SBK 13/8 EXC 2.82 Trainer: Tristan Davidson

Jockey: Harry Reed

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: 90

The 2m 3f hurdle also lacks any kind of depth, with only Warren Greatex's Just A Sip showing any kind of form heading into the race but has been put up four pounds for finishing second at Plumpton last time out.

With the pair continuing to be well supported in the market, it wouldn't be a surprise if Davidson and Reed leave Sedgefield with two victories by this evening.

