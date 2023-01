NAP

Arthur's Quay - 14:35 Sedgefield

Arthur's Quay lost his way in Ireland, but as a result he had fallen down the weights, and took advantage of a reduced mark when belatedly opening his account over fences at Catterick over Christmas. He seemed to relish a more positive ride on that occasion, and he followed up with plenty in hand under a penalty at Bangor six days later. He is now another 6 lb higher in the weights, but he hasn't been with Ben Haslam long, is clearly thriving at present, and is a strong fancy to complete a hat-trick.

No. 3 Arthur's Quay (Ire) SBK 6/4 EXC 2.5 Trainer: Ben Haslam

Jockey: Richie McLernon

Age: 9

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 120

NEXT BEST

Myburg - 15:45 Sedgefield

Myburg made up a lot of late ground to make a winning chase debut over 17 furlongs at this course in April last year and he has largely held his form well since. He went like the best horse at the weights at Catterick last time, relishing the step up in trip but making his effort earlier than ideal. He was around seven lengths clear after jumping two out, but tied up on the run-in, so under a more patient ride he may be ready to resume winning ways despite being raised 4 lb in the weights for that effort.