Savills Chase: Timeform's runner-by-runner guide

Savills Chase

14:20 Leopardstown, Tuesday

Live on ITV4

1. A Plus Tard (Henry de Bromhead/ Rachael Blackmore)

Top-class chaser who won this race last season and then produced his best effort when second to stablemate Minella Indo in the Cheltenham Gold Cup. Returned with an impressive 22-length success in the Betfair Chase at Haydock and he should prove difficult to beat.

No. 1 A Plus Tard (Fr) SBK 4/6 EXC 1.68 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: -

2. Delta Work (Gordon Elliott/ Jack Kennedy)

Five-time Grade 1 winner who shaped as if needing run when fourth to Frodon in the Champion Chase at Down Royal on his return. Entitled to come on for that outing and goes well around here (won this race in 2019).

3. Franco de Port (Willie Mullins/ Bryony Frost)

Very smart chaser who made the Grade 1 breakthrough in the Racing Post Novices' Chase (2m1f) here last season. Unable to sustain the effort when only seventh in the John Durkan on his return and he looks up against it in this company. Also has stamina to prove over three miles.

4. Galvin (Gordon Elliott/ Davy Russell)

High-class chaser who went unbeaten last season, winning five times, including the National Hunt Chase at the Cheltenham Festival. Made a winning return in a Grade 3 at Punchestown in October and then posted his best effort yet when runner-up in the Champion Chase at Down Royal, beaten only three-quarters of a length by Frodon. That effort showed he is worth his place in Grade 1 company.

No. 4 Galvin (Ire) SBK 8/1 EXC 9.8 Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Jockey: Davy Russell

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: -

5. Janidil (Willie Mullins/ Mark Walsh)

Finished last season on the up, winning the Grade 1 Underwriting Exchange Gold Cup Novice Chase at Fairyhouse before chasing home Energumene in the Ryanair Novice Chase at Punchestown. Upped his game again when a two-length second to Allaho in the John Durkan (2½m) on his reappearance, but is unproven over three miles.

6. Kemboy (Willie Mullins/ Paul Townend)

Won this race in 2018 and was only narrowly denied by A Plus Tard last season. Took his Grade 1 tally to four when landing the Irish Gold Cup here in February. No impact when last of eight finishers in the John Durkan on his return at Punchestown but things didn't go his way on that occasion and he is entitled to improve for the run.

7. Melon (Willie Mullins/ Patrick Mullins)

High-class chaser who was third behind A Plus Tard and Kemboy in this race last season. Ended last season out of form, but he got back on track when third in the John Durkan on his return.

8. Samcro (Gordon Elliott/ Bryan Cooper)

Won the JLT Novices' Chase at the 2020 Cheltenham Festival but has failed to reach that level since, his only subsequent win coming in a Grade 3 at Killarney in May. Found little when a 10-length second to Notebook in the Fortria Chase at Navan on his return last month. Not one to rely on.