Saturday Racing Tips: Whistlejacket will take the beating in Middle Park say Timeform

Wimbledon Hawkeye a standout on form

Whistlejacket the one in Middle Park

Roi de France primed for a big effort in Cambridgeshire

Wimbledon Hawkeye is at least 5lb clear of his rivals on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings in the Royal Lodge and he makes a fair bit of appeal to me. He has shown good progression in three starts so far, and his second-place finish to next year's 2000 Guineas and Derby favourite The Lion In Winter in the Acomb Stakes at York reads very well (had the well-regarded Ruling Court back in third).

A slight concern is the ground, as it will easily be the softest he's encountered, but his dam was a winner on soft, while his granddam also finished runner-up in listed company on heavy ground. Wimbledon Hawkeye also moves like a horse who shouldn't mind getting his toe in, and the extra emphasis on stamina conditions will bring can only be a positive, as he has been shaping as though he's crying out for a mile and promises to stay further still next season.

Recommended Bet Back Wimbledon Hawkeye in the 13:50 Newmarket SBK 3/1

Whistlejacket is Timeform top rated in the Middle Park Stakes and still has the 'Timeform small p' attached to his rating, which symbolises he remains open to further improvement.

He looked a bright prospect when winning the July Stakes on the July Course, but he was put in his place by exciting filly Babouche in the Phoenix Stakes on his next start.

Whistlejacket proved better than ever when making all in the Prix Morny at Deauville last time, though, well drawn to bag the favoured stand rail and displaying a determined attitude to hold on gamely from Coventry Stakes winner Rashabar.

He also has winning form in soft ground, so likely conditions shouldn't pose a problem for him, and this track can often favour front-running tactics. He has a good attitude and it will take a smart one to prevent him from being the fourth consecutive colt to complete the Prix Morny-Middle Park double.

Recommended Bet Back Whistlejacket in the 15:00 Newmarket SBK 5/6

Roi De France bumped into a couple of useful types on his first two starts, but he landed the odds with the minimum of fuss at the third time of asking over a mile at Windsor in July, tanking along and easily moving clear of some good prospects in the closing stages.

He duly showed much improved form on his handicap debut over this trip at Yarmouth last week, too, posting form verging on smart and finding only a fellow handicap debutant who got first run too good.

Roi de France left the impression he would have been suited by a stronger gallop on that occasion, something he will get here, and he looks very well treated from the same mark. The ground is an unknown, but he looks a pattern-class performer in the making, and he represents a yard that have had success with similar types in this race in the past.

Recommended Bet Back Roi de France in the 15:40 Newmarket SBK 7/1

