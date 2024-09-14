Saturday Racing Tips: Take Lead Artist to progress past Kinross say Timeform

Lead Artist can progress again

Economics ready for Group 1 task

Sunway of interest moving up in trip

Illinois Superboost

The Aidan O'Brien-trained Illinois is the favourite to win today's feature race at Doncaster, the St Leger at 15:40. He is the highest-rated horse in the race and has never finished out of the frame in all seven of his career starts, including finishing first or second in all of his last four races.

Today the Betfair Sportsbook have super-boosted the price of Illinois to finish in the top two from 8/131.61 to 1/12.00. To take advantage of this superboost just click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

Recommended Bet Back Illinois to finish Top 2 in the 15:40 Doncaster SBK 1/1

Kinross has been installed a short-price favourite, but he looks opposable in the Park Stakes, as he hasn't quite been at the level of previous years this season, and the ground could again dry out too much for him looking at the forecast.

In the shape of Lead Artist, he meets an up-and-coming three-year-old who was very impressive when winning the Thoroughbred Stakes at Glorious Goodwood last time.

He was given a positive ride on that occasion, setting a sound gallop and deserving extra credit for the manner in which he quickened up off that pace, leaving his rivals behind over a furlong out and always doing enough in the closing stages. That was over a mile, but the natural speed he displayed that day suggests he'll have no problem dropping to a straight seven furlongs, and there should be even more to come after just four starts.

Recommended Bet Back Lead Artist in the 15:00 Doncaster SBK 11/4

Economics shaped well in an above-average novice event that worked out well on his sole start last season and he has improved in leaps and bounds as this year has gone on.

He easily put some useful types in their place on his return over a mile when opening his account at Newbury and found huge improvement when following up in the Dante Stakes at York in May. That was a very impressive performance, looking a horse right out of the top drawer, and he confirmed that impression after a break when completing a hat-trick at Deauville last month.

Economics again looked like an excellent prospect, making his effort wide from off the pace and collaring the prominently-ridden Jayarebe in the final furlong. He readily moved clear in the closing stages and he looks more than ready for Group 1 company now. Conditions won't be a problem and he will take all the beating once more.

Recommended Bet Back Economics in the 15:25 Leopardstown SBK 11/8

Aidan O'Brien typically holds a strong hand as he bids for a seventh success in the oldest Classic, while Ralph Beckett tries to win this with a filly once again, but Sunway has some solid form to his name and shapes as though he could progress again for this step up in trip.

He finished runner-up in the Champagne Stakes on this day 12 months ago but, as expected looking at his pedigree - he's a brother to high-class middle distance performer Sealiway - he has shown improved form up in trip this season.

Sunway's best effort came when runner-up to Los Angeles in the Irish Derby, where he was doing all of his best work at the finish, and he seemingly lacked the gears to get involved on firm ground in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot last time, even in a well-run race. The booking of Christophe Soumillon catches the eye and he looks fairly priced given his potential for better over an extra two furlongs.

Recommended Bet Back Sunway in the 15:40 Doncaster SBK 11/2

