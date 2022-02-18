Saturday Racing Tips: Ryan Moore a positive booking for Pirate King

Pirate can be King at Lingfield

15:45 Lingfield - Pirate King (NAP)

Pirate King hinted at a return to form when he made late headway to record an encouraging fourth over this C&D last month. The seven-year-old gelding has been given a chance by the handicapper and he lurks on his last winning mark of 96. He will have to reverse form with the likes of Celtic Art and Protected Guest but the jockey booking of Ryan Moore looks to be a positive. If he gets a strong pace to aim at I suspect him do be doing his best work late on and I'm hoping he can add a fifth victory at this course to his career tally.

PTS Stake: 2pt Win

Course and Distance winner can get the Hart racing

19:30 Newcastle - One Hart (NB)

One Hart might not make much appeal at first glance but I think both his runs since the New Year haven't been far off the mark. The last time we saw the five-year-old gelding was over this C&D where he had to switch inside and didn't get the best of runs. He is quite a versatile sort who can be ridden prominently or off the pace and this doesn't appear to be the strongest of events for the grade. Moreover the son of Gutaifan looks feasibly treated off his current rating of 69 which is 10lb lower than his last winning mark, which came over 7f in February last year. If he retains any of his old ability he is an appealing proposition in this contest.

PTS Stake: 1pt EW

PTS: 1pt Win

Anderson mound worth an each-way interest

16:10 Ascot - Smurphy Enki (Longshot)

Smurphy Enki may have ran better than the bare form suggests when finishing eighth in a competitive Class 2 handicap over 2m3f at this venue last month. The son of Blue Bresil should be suited by this drop in class and he could have more to offer having his first taste of this longer trip. He will have to shoulder top-weight but Joe Anderson, who rode a winner for trainer Chris Gordon at Fontwell last week, will be able to claim a handy 7lb. This might look a warm contest but I have doubts about some of the likely market principles and therefore I think he is worth an each-way play.

PTS Stake: 0.5pt EW