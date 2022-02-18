To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Saturday Racing Tips: Ryan Moore a positive booking for Pirate King

Ryan Moore
Ryan Moore looks a positive booking on Pirate King at Newcastle

Away from the ITV Racing action, Tipstar winner Chris Loader has a trio of selections from meetings at Ascot, Lingfield and Newcastle...

"He will have to reverse form with the likes of Celtic Art and Protected Guest but the jockey booking of Ryan Moore looks to be a positive."

Pirate can be King at Lingfield

15:45 Lingfield - Pirate King (NAP)

Pirate King hinted at a return to form when he made late headway to record an encouraging fourth over this C&D last month. The seven-year-old gelding has been given a chance by the handicapper and he lurks on his last winning mark of 96. He will have to reverse form with the likes of Celtic Art and Protected Guest but the jockey booking of Ryan Moore looks to be a positive. If he gets a strong pace to aim at I suspect him do be doing his best work late on and I'm hoping he can add a fifth victory at this course to his career tally.

PTS Stake: 2pt Win

Course and Distance winner can get the Hart racing

19:30 Newcastle - One Hart (NB)

One Hart might not make much appeal at first glance but I think both his runs since the New Year haven't been far off the mark. The last time we saw the five-year-old gelding was over this C&D where he had to switch inside and didn't get the best of runs. He is quite a versatile sort who can be ridden prominently or off the pace and this doesn't appear to be the strongest of events for the grade. Moreover the son of Gutaifan looks feasibly treated off his current rating of 69 which is 10lb lower than his last winning mark, which came over 7f in February last year. If he retains any of his old ability he is an appealing proposition in this contest.

PTS Stake: 1pt EW
PTS: 1pt Win

Anderson mound worth an each-way interest

16:10 Ascot - Smurphy Enki (Longshot)

Smurphy Enki may have ran better than the bare form suggests when finishing eighth in a competitive Class 2 handicap over 2m3f at this venue last month. The son of Blue Bresil should be suited by this drop in class and he could have more to offer having his first taste of this longer trip. He will have to shoulder top-weight but Joe Anderson, who rode a winner for trainer Chris Gordon at Fontwell last week, will be able to claim a handy 7lb. This might look a warm contest but I have doubts about some of the likely market principles and therefore I think he is worth an each-way play.

PTS Stake: 0.5pt EW

Recommended bets

Back Pirate King, 15:45 Lingfield @ 4.03/1 or better
Back One Hart, 19:30 Newcastle @ 7.513/2 or better
Back Smurphy Enki, 16:10 Ascot each-way @ 15.014/1 or better

Lingfield 19th Feb (1m4f Hcap)

Saturday 19 February, 3.45pm

Pirate King
Morlaix
Protected Guest
Desert Emperor
Celtic Art
Bugle Major
Restorer
Ascot 19th Feb (2m7f Hcap Hrd)

Saturday 19 February, 4.10pm

Imphal
Art Of Diplomacy
Guerlain De Vaux
Grosvenor Court
Wynn House
Smurphy Enki
Amateur
Grand Lord
Atakan
Bean In Trouble
Glencassley
Sirobbie
Guillemot
Bobo Mac
Im A Starman
Newcastle 19th Feb (5f Hcap)

Saturday 19 February, 7.30pm

Annie Rose
Tantastic
Tathmeen
Good Earth
One Hart
Tanasoq
Khabib
Sams Call
Savalas
Mutabaahy
Mokaman
