Saturday Racing Tips: Paris poised to strike say Timeform
Dave Ord outlines the Timeform view on the racing at Market Rasen, Newbury and Newmarket on Saturday...
Dancing In Paris remains well treated
More to come from Boombawn over fences
Step back up in trip to suit Lir Speciale
We have an excellent renewal of Market Rasen's highlight of the season at 15:15 today, the Summer Plate in which Daryl Carter's NAP Boombawn is a very well-backed 15/44.75 favourite.
Head to Paris for Newbury winner
He's enjoying a fine season and Dancing In Paris can go well off bottom weight in this.
Ian Williams' charge recorded a career-best performance to beat the unexposed Tactician by a head at Ascot last time, seeming to idle in front and finding extra when challenged.
He's up 4 lb on Saturday but that still looks a workable mark - he's top on Timeform ratings - and he is likely to sit handy in what is forecast to be a weakly-run race.
Boom to shine in Summer Plate
As ever the Summer Plate looks a competitive race, but Boombawn is a horse with a lot going for him.
First up he represents Dan and Harry Skelton and he's taken well to fences this summer after winning a competitive handicap hurdle at Kempton in March.
The seven-year-old has been kept fresh for a summer campaign and having won on chasing debut at Worcester, has hit the frame in handicaps at Cartmel and Worcester. The set-up of Saturday's race looks sure to suit him better and this has likely been his target for some time.
Speciale can bounce back at HQ
Lir Speciale has shaped as if needing a step up to seven furlongs in three starts over sprint trips this season and Stuart Williams' charge gets that opportunity on Saturday.
He does so from a sliding handicap mark and is now 5 lb lower than at the start of the season and is 3 lb below his last winning mark.
The five-year-old was again doing his best work at the finish when sixth behind Wiltshire at Newcastle last time and, down two grades and up a furlong, he can produce an improved performance.
