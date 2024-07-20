Horse Racing Tips

Saturday Racing Tips: Paris poised to strike say Timeform

Horse racing at Newmarket
The action unfolds at Newmarket

Dave Ord outlines the Timeform view on the racing at Market Rasen, Newbury and Newmarket on Saturday...

  • Dancing In Paris remains well treated

  • More to come from Boombawn over fences

  • Step back up in trip to suit Lir Speciale

Market Rasen Superboost

We have an excellent renewal of Market Rasen's highlight of the season at 15:15 today, the Summer Plate in which Daryl Carter's NAP Boombawn is a very well-backed 15/44.75 favourite.

However, the generous traders at Betfair has super-boosted Boombawn's price to finish in the top six from 4/91.44 to 1/12.00. If you fancy the horse to finish among the top six then simply click on the price below to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

Recommended Bet

Back Boombawn to finish Top 6 in 15:15 Market Rasen (was 4/9)

SBK1/1

Head to Paris for Newbury winner

He's enjoying a fine season and Dancing In Paris can go well off bottom weight in this.

Ian Williams' charge recorded a career-best performance to beat the unexposed Tactician by a head at Ascot last time, seeming to idle in front and finding extra when challenged.

He's up 4 lb on Saturday but that still looks a workable mark - he's top on Timeform ratings - and he is likely to sit handy in what is forecast to be a weakly-run race.

Recommended Bet

Back Dancing In Paris in the 14:25 at Newbury

SBK5/1

Boom to shine in Summer Plate

As ever the Summer Plate looks a competitive race, but Boombawn is a horse with a lot going for him.

First up he represents Dan and Harry Skelton and he's taken well to fences this summer after winning a competitive handicap hurdle at Kempton in March.

The seven-year-old has been kept fresh for a summer campaign and having won on chasing debut at Worcester, has hit the frame in handicaps at Cartmel and Worcester. The set-up of Saturday's race looks sure to suit him better and this has likely been his target for some time.

Recommended Bet

Back Boombawn in the 15:15 at Market Rasen

SBK15/4

Speciale can bounce back at HQ

Lir Speciale has shaped as if needing a step up to seven furlongs in three starts over sprint trips this season and Stuart Williams' charge gets that opportunity on Saturday.

He does so from a sliding handicap mark and is now 5 lb lower than at the start of the season and is 3 lb below his last winning mark.

The five-year-old was again doing his best work at the finish when sixth behind Wiltshire at Newcastle last time and, down two grades and up a furlong, he can produce an improved performance.

Recommended Bet

Back Lir Speciale in the 17:30 at Newmarket

SBK5/2

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

