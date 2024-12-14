Saturday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data you need to know including a ratings choice

Chemical Warfare looks capable of adding to tally

More Than A Feelin going the right way on all-weather

Resurgent Beauzon did well to win last time

Chemical Warfare has thrived since joining David Pipe this season (was previously with Tjade Collier) and he registered his fifth win for the yard when successful over this course and distance in October.

Chemical Warfare's only win for his previous yard came at Newcastle and his form figures at the track read P211. He produced his best performance yet on Timeform's figures when successful over course and distance in October and he has the Horses For Courses Flag to highlight his effectiveness here.

He was ultimately beaten a fair way in fourth at Wetherby last time but he shaped as if still in good form, travelling fluently before clipping heels and stumbling entering the straight, and he should launch a bold bid back at a course that suits in a weak-looking contest.

Recommended Bet Back Chemical Warfare in the 13:22 at Newcastle SBK 11/8

More Than A Feelin took her record in all-weather handicaps to three wins from four starts when successful over the extended mile here last month and she could still have a bit more to offer on synthetic surfaces.

More Than A Feelin was a decisive winner of a Kempton handicap that is working out well on her penultimate start, and she stepped up on that form here last time as she readily defied an 8lb rise in the weights.

Even a steady pace couldn't disguise More Than A Feelin's superiority as she quickened up well to win by a length and half, and a 4lb rise in the weights underestimates this progressive filly who is 3lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings. She can cope with the step up in trip to enhance her all-weather record.

Recommended Bet Back More Than A Feelin in the 16:30 at Wolverhampton SBK 15/8

Beauzon went off the boil after racking up a four-timer here earlier in the year and he was initially disappointing after returning in the autumn. However, he fell in the weights as a consequence and took advantage of that reduced mark twice last month, landing a couple of six-furlong handicaps at this venue.

Beauzon had to work hard to win by a neck last time but he did well under the circumstances as he was drawn wide and was also up with a strong pace throughout, while the pair that chased him home benefited from being ridden more patiently. Sectional times show that Beauzon's performance on the clock could be upgraded in the region of 6lb, and he was awarded the Horse In Focus Flag by Timeform's reporter to mark him out as one who will remain of interest.

He's 3lb higher here but is still on a fair mark based on his latest effort - he's 2lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings - and he showed even better form earlier in the year. He's largely been campaigned at six furlongs in recent seasons but should have the pace to cope with five furlongs.

Recommended Bet Back Beauzon in the 20:30 at Wolverhampton SBK 15/8

