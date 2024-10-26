Saturday Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets at Doncaster on Futurity Trophy Day includes 28/1 tip

Cheltenham Superboost

Talented chaser Broadway Boy is the favourite to win the 14:20 at Cheltenham today. In his chase career to date he's finished in the top three in five of his six races, including winning twice at Cheltenham.

The feature race on Doncaster's card looks set to be a great battle between a number of exciting juveniles. Whilst Wimbledon Hawkeye holds the solid form, and has proven his class this term, including in softer conditions, Irish-raider Hotazhell appeals as an alternative and, with eight runners set to head to post and three places available, he could be the one to pose the biggest threat to the James Owen-trained favourite.

The Jessica Harrington-trained colt by Too Darn Hot fetched 200,000gns this year and has amassed over £100,000 in prize money already. After winning his maiden at the Curragh on his second start, justifying odds of 5/42.25, he made a swift step up in class to land a Leopardstown Group Three, beating a field that included Ballydoyle duo Swagman and Surpass, as well as Beckman who had previously beaten Ides Of March.

Hotazhell finished second to Henri Matisse, who had previously won the Group Two Railway Stakes, in his following start, before seeing off four rivals to win the Group Two Beresford Stakes beating a field that included Windlord.

A winner on good to yielding twice in Group company, he has coped with an easier surface and should be a danger in this field if coping with the likely softer conditions. He has shaped with promise this season and clearly has plenty of class, therefore is ready to make this step up to Group One level.

Under reliable rider Shane Foley, Hotazhell can make the frame at 17/29.50.

Only 2lbs higher than his last winning mark, when successful at 10/34.33 at Ayr in June, experienced veteran Euchen Glen could have one big performance left in him as he nears retirement.

The eleven-year-old has been a stalwart for the Jim Goldie yard and makes his 79th racecourse appearance with regular partner Paul Mulrennan in the saddle. He has won at the course previously as well as finishing third in Listed company here, and he has proven he still retains plenty of ability with a number of respectable efforts in defeat in recent months.

Having been tried over further during the summer. he cropped back in trip over an extended mile-and-a-quarter at York when last seen, staying on well at the finish in softer conditions. From a 1lb lower mark here, he holds strong claims and is available at a generous price. He had previously been beaten by Ebor second Kihavah at Ayr, and earlier in the campaign he finished a length behind progressive stayer Align The Stars at Goodwood.

The popular veteran always gives his all, and another good showing should be in the offing, with the tough gelding still capable of performing well at this level. If this is his swansong, a victory would be a fitting end to a stellar career, and at odds of 28/129.00, he is the one to side with.

Our Mighty Mo will thrive in softer conditions at Doncaster, and remains on a handy mark from 82 with 7lb claimer Sam Feilden, who partnered him to victory at Haydock on his penultimate start, back in the saddle.

The Karl Burke-trained colt has shown plenty of promise this season, with things not quite going his way in maiden company in the earlier part of his debut campaign. He featured in the valuable Goffs Premier Yearling Stakes at the York Ebor Festival in August, catching the eye in the paddock as an imposing, good-looking individual, sent off at odds of 150/1151.00 but unable to give his true running as he failed to get the run of the race. It was a big price for a horse who had shown he possessed ability, and who made a significant impression on appearance.

The son of Kodiac landed his maiden at Hamilton in September, suited by the heavy going with a knee action that suggested he would. He recorded a second career success in soft ground over 7f at Haydock, before placing at odds of 7/18.00 when last seen over a mile.

The drop back in trip over which he's proven, in his desired ground conditions, makes him a solid selection in this field. He's a likeable type who has the potential to improve further beyond his current mark, and he makes plenty of appeal at odds of 8/19.00.

Michael Dods-trained Glenfinnan is a big price despite carrying top-weight in this competitive handicap. The son of Harry Angel had been plying his trade over the sprinting trips earlier in the season having switched trainer from Andrew Balding, but looked more comfortable over 7f on his penultimate start when obliging at odds of 13/27.50 under Oisin Murphy, who returns in the saddle. He made no impression when featuring in the Ayr Gold Cup when last seen, and has been dropped 2lb as a result.

Whilst the ground is an unknown, there is evidence to suggest it may not inconvenience him as his half-brother Baashiq was a winner on an easier surface, and his sire won on heavy, with many of his progeny recording victories in softer ground.

Glenfinnan stays mile which should be to his advantage considering the race could become a stamina test at the finish. He's likely to stay on well, as he has plenty of speed too, and with plenty in his favour here, he's a reliable each-way selection at enticing odds.

Course-and-distance winner Zip gets his desired softer conditions on track as he bids for an eleventh career success. Returning to the scene of his last victory, when winning from a 10lb higher mark under 5lb claimer Alec Voikhansky, the likeable grey holds strong claims at the weights and is dropped in class here.

Although he hadn't been at his best during the summer months, he put in a much improved effort at Leicester when last seen, sticking to the task from a prominent position but unable to quicken with the leaders. He often likes to go from the front, yet his most recent win came when coming from the rear of the field and he could use his experience to good use in a lower class.

From a handy mark, with proven course form on soft ground and 3lb claimer Oisin McSweeney aboard, Zip could be presented with a feasible opportunity to return to winning ways.