Fairy to prove up to Group 3 standard



The first race to look at is Goodwood's opener in the form of the Group 3 Prestige Fillies' Stakes at 13:50. . The two-year-old to beat in this race is Fairy Cross who comes here on the back of three career starts where she posted an inauspicious debut but quickly rectified that to win her second outing in a Newmarket Maiden in June.

Fairy Cross made all on that occasion and kept on well on her first attempt at this trip of 7f and easily put away her three rivals. Admittedly, she was keen enough in that run which has been a trait of hers.

She ran an even better race in defeat last time out to finish second in a Listed contest at Sandown. She was only run down by the 11/4 favourite who looks a promising type and remains unbeaten for her powerful connections.

This is clearly another step up in grade for her but she remains open to plenty of further progress and she has already proven herself at this trip.

She is also clear on RPRs and sets the standard for the others to have to improve to meet.

Don't discount sprinting stalwart

One of Beverley's seasonal highlights come up at 14:40 in the form of the Listed Beverley Bullet Sprint Stakes over 5f. Plenty of the usual suspects line up for this contest which has an uber competitive look to it.

The horse who appears overpriced to my eye is Arecibo at 12.011/1 who is an out and out speedster. He isn't a horse who's easy to get right but when he's on song, he's a very talented performer.

He showed his class when finishing second in last year's King's Stand at Royal Ascot behind Oxted.

He's not had the rub of the green so far this season but there have been plenty of mitigating circumstances as to why he hasn't placed on his last three starts. His latest outing was in the Shergar Cup Dash Handicap where he didn't get the clearest of runs over 1f out which saw him finish sixth. It was also reported that he finished lame after Ascot which further, gives him excuses.

He is a hold up performer so he does need to be ridden for luck but in this listed contest, he has more than enough ability to be winning and looks a fair price to chance the pieces to fall in his favour.

Ambassador to strike on back of Great Stewards' Cup run

We head to yet another meeting next at Newmarket on the July course and to the Listed Hopeful Stakes at 15:15. There is every chance in this race that we'll see Great Ambassador back in the winner's enclosure.

This now five-year-old trained by Ed Walker was one of the most progressive sprinters of last season, winning three times and reaching the frame on his other three starts.

That progression of last season was halted on his reappearance where he finished last in the Group 1 Platinum Jubilee. He posted a much better effort next time out when seventh in the Group 3 Hackwood Stakes which was strong form that continues to work out well.

That formline gave him a cracking chance in the Stewards' Cup last time out where he ran a solid and eye-catching race when closing all the way to the line.

He easily did best of those drawn low where it transpired that the bias was in the favour of those drawn high.

He is more than capable of winning back in a listed contest and he has form on soft ground too so conditions shouldn't hinder him at all.