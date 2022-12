Four selections from our tipster this Boxing Day

The first race to look at is a 0-125 Handicap Chase over 2m at 13:15 at Newbury with 11 declared runners.

The trends suggest siding with a five-year-old, rated 117-124 but ideally 122-124. Prominent racers are marginally favoured but there isn't much bias in terms of a running style. Coming into the race on the back of two starts is a plus, as is winning last time out in a handicap or novices' handicap chase. A turnaround time of one and a half weeks to one month is also preferred.

These trends landed me on Only Money who remains a fair price at 5.04/1 given the consistent profile he possesses. This race tends to go to younger horses but Only Money doesn't have many miles on the clock for an eight-year-old with just 17 runs.

He's been able to pick up this season right from where he left off with success on his first two starts back. He ran an equally solid race when third at Aintree before a similar run to finish second when upped in grade into Class 2 company over this course and distance last time out.

He was unfortunate to bump into a more progressive rival on that latest start in the form of Amarillo Sky and it certainly looked as if the handicapper might have his measure on a mark of 123.

He's been given 1lb back for that effort which might just be able to tip the scales back in his favour.

Even if Only Money remains handicapped up to his best, he's a consistent type who is likely to give his running once again.

Chance two in-form horses in Veterans' Handicap

One of my favourite types of race is a Veterans' Chase and we have one of the more prominent races of the season for the 10yo+ at 14:10 at Warwick. This is a 0-120 Conditional Jockeys' Veterans' Handicap Chase over 3m where we have a whole host of horses running who have been out of form.

Of course, recent decent form counts for an awful lot with these older horses more so than being well handicapped. The key to a veteran is wellbeing and enthusiasm for the job being kept intact so that is where my main focus when assessing this race lies.

One trend that makes sense on this basis therefore, is the fact that younger horses are favoured given they've generally had less racing and training.

This is a relatively lowly rated handicap for these older horses so it's worth siding with one rated 113-116 and is ridden by a jockey who is eligible to claim in this conditional jockeys' race.

Bizarrely for Warwick, there isn't any evident pace bias which is counter to what we generally expect at the track which is very front runner biased. Coming into this race on the back of one or two runs is another plus and ideally, a horse won a handicap chase last time out. A two-to-three-week turnaround time is optimal.

There are two runners therefore, that I want to keep on side and those are Go Steady and Stamp Your Feet.

Both horses are 10-year-olds who ran well last time out and appear to retain enough of their ability also.

Go Steady clearly came forwards for his reappearance run when winning last time out at Lingfield over 2m4f. The concern for Go Steady is his stamina at this trip as his previous attempts at three miles haven't reaped rewards. Hopefully, with this race being run at Warwick, it will be less of a test over the distance and his speed may instead be an asset to him against slower types.

Admittedly, Go Steady's win must be taken with a pinch of salt as two horses, including the short-price favourite, fell at the first.

Those departures left Go Steady with an uncontested lead and he was able to dictate the race as he liked. He made a mistake at the third from home but simply had too much pace for his remaining rivals.

Fortunately, the handicapper has taken a sensibly, kind view of the race and only gave Go Steady a 4lb rise for his 7 ½ length success which he looks capable of defying.

The other runner I like in here at a bigger price for an each-way play is Stamp Your Feet, a horse who has done his fair share of the trainer merry-go-round in his lifetime.

He was formerly very successful when owned by JP McManus and trained by Tom George but lost his way to an extent after some time. He has always been a playful character which is also one of the reasons he was given his name as he likes to stamp the ground with his front legs as he walks along.

A horse who has, at times, been too clever for his own good but this might just be the discipline that he takes to.

He joined Enda Bolger before heading to the Stuart Crawford yard and has now found himself back in Britain with Richard Mitford-Slade. He ran a solid race on his stable debut when third of five in the same race won by Go Steady.

The steadily run race really counted against Stamp Your Feet as it turned into a sprint and he was dropping down in trip. This should be far more the test he wants and with a 3lb ease in the handicap, that might be enough for him to get his head back in front.

Laskalin to win the Mandarin

The Mandarin Chase may not be the race it once was but it still provides a very competitive spectacle and that is certainly the case again this year.

The Mandarin Handicap Chase is a 0-135 handicap over 3m2f at 14:25 at Newbury.

I spent a long-time toying with this race and exactly how to narrow my initial three selections down.

The age bias isn't overly significant but it's preferable to side with a younger horse, rated 133-135 who is a hold up performer. Coming into the race on the back of two runs is a plus and ideally, a horse won last time out in a handicap chase three weeks ago.

These trends landed me on three to being with, those being Moroder, Laskalin and Tallow For Coal.

Eventually I narrowed it down to just Laskalin for Venetia Williams and Charlie Deutsch.



We certainly know this seven-year-old will stay as that seems to be his biggest asset and he showed that again last time out when everything clicked with him.

He had been given a wind operation over the summer and returned like a new horse as a result. He won his reappearance at Ludlow off a career low mark in what looked a competitive race yet he still pulled three lengths clear of the second.

Laskalin was well-backed for that return so clearly much had been expected of him to have improved during his break.

The time for that race was very good and given the RPR he ran to was 141, this 5lb rise to a mark of 133 seems very feasible.

I'm expecting Laskalin to double up from his win from last time out with plenty more to offer and conditions to suit.