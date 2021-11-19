Saturday Racing Tips: Barbados Blue can add to her Fakenham success
Away from the ITV cameras, our Tipstar competition winner has located three bets this Saturday, with his NAP running over at Huntingdon...
Strong course form appeals
12:40 Haydock - Silva Eclipse 1pt E/W - Longshot
Silva Eclipse shaped well for a long way on his seasonal return when recording a respectable fifth at Sedgefield in the Durham National before fading late on. The eight-year-old gelding remains unexposed over fences and he often strips fitter for his first run of the season. Furthermore he has a strong record at Haydock having won and placed on several occasions at this course and with Sue Smith's team coming into form I expect him to go very close.
Form last time out boosted since
12:48 Huntingdon - Barbados Blue 3pt Win - NAP
Barbados Blue made an encouraging start to her chase career after a terrific round of jumping at Fakenham last month. That form received a boost earlier in the week as the second from that race Princess Eleanor, just found one to be too good when bumping into a smart improver at Warwick.
The seven-year-old mare now looks to be well treated at the weights in this contest as she is rated 2lb higher than her main danger Hawthorne Cottage and will be in receipt of 4lbs from her on the day and therefore she looks an attractive proposition.
Olly Murphy's stable is flying
13:58 Huntingdon - Getaway Luv 2pt Win - Next Best
Olly Murphy's team have been in excellent form throughout November and he looks to have a strong chance with Getaway Luv. The six-year-old gelding progressed well over hurdles last season which included a win over this C&D. He will need to bounce back after a lacklustre performance at Market Rasen in June but I expect the break would have freshened him up well and he should be more competitive in this lower grade with the ground likely to be in his in favour.
Furthermore Katie O'Farrell will be able to claim a handy 5lb and she is a positive jockey booking, after having previously having experience with Paul Nicholls and Willie Mullins. If the son of Getaway is deployed under prominent tactics he could be hard to catch in this field.
