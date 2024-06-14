Saturday Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's trio of tips at Sandown and York
-
-
-
-
Woodhay Wonder can complete five-timer
Woodhay Wonder
- J: Callum Rodriguez
- T: Tom Ward
- F: 71311-11
Woodhay Wonder is proving a real money spinner for connections, winning five of her seven starts, notably a couple of valuable sales races at Newmarket last season.
She has shown improved form to win each of her two starts in handicaps on the Rowley Mile this season, too, firstly in a big-field event and the latest in gritty fashion, quickening to lead under two furlongs out and displaying a determined attitude to edge on again close home.
Woodhay Wonder clearly goes well on the Rowley Mile and at Newmarket, but there is no reason why she won't prove just as effective at York, and she still looks on a good mark following a 5 lb rise. She is a credit to her connections and seems sure to launch another bold bid.
More to come from New Image
New Image
- J: Mark Winn
- T: David O'Meara
- F: 25/13141
New Image made a great impression when making a winning start for these connections over five furlongs at Southwell in March and left the impression he should have finished closer on his handicap debut at Wolverhampton the following month.
It didn't take him long to prove himself well treated, quickly making amends upped to seven furlongs back at Southwell next time, looking a useful prospect and he proved himself at least as effective on turf when resuming winning ways at Musselburgh a fortnight ago.
New Image was well positioned on that occasion, briefly looking tapped for toe, but slipping into another gear when finding plenty in the final furlong to ultimately win comfortably. He will likely stay a mile when asked, but is fine at this trip for now, and he is taken to win again following a 4lb rise, still open to further improvement after all - highlighted by the Timeform small 'p' attached to his racing.
Mount Teide can progress again now handicapping
Mount Teide (Ire)
- J: Oisin Murphy
- T: Andrew Balding
- F: 421
Mount Teide showed plenty of ability on his debut at Newmarket in April and looked the most likely winner on his second start at Newbury, travelling all over the eventual winner - traded at 1.12 in running on Betfair - only to be seemingly outbattled.
However, that can be put down to inexperience for now, and there was nothing wrong with his finishing effort when opening his account by four lengths at Chepstow last time, going on around three furlongs out and readily moving clear.
Mount Teide is bred to be smart, so has the potential to improve further now sent handicapping, while an opening mark of 89 could well underestimate him. He has a '+' attached to his Timeform rating, which suggests he hasn't shown all he can so far, and remains a horse to be positive about.
Recommended bets
